Cuba’s Foreign Minister Calls Trump’s New Policy a ‘Grotesque Spectacle’

Under the new restrictions, Americans will no longer be able to travel to Cuba on their own, and educational tours will be subject to strict new rules and audits.

American companies and individuals will also be barred from doing business with any firm controlled by the Cuban military or its intelligence or security services. Much of the tourist industry is controlled by the military.

Mr. Trump stopped well short of severing diplomatic relations between the two nations, which were restored in 2015, after more than half a century. The embassies in Havana and Washington will remain open, and flights as well as cruise ships will continue to land and dock in Cuba.

But the move to inhibit the flow of American tourism and investment will certainly have an effect on the Cuban economy — as well as the entrepreneurs making livings in the tourism industry. Mr. Rodríguez said that kind of pressure had not succeeded in the past and would not work now.

“The measures announced will not accomplish their declared objectives, to the contrary,” he said. “These measures do not recognize the overwhelming majority opinion of the Cuban people that want to have a better relationship with the American people.”

They will have an economic impact not only in the state-owned companies, but also the cooperatives and private business owners,” he added.

Since relations have been restored and Americans have been allowed to visit, Cuba’s private sector has flourished, with new restaurants and private homes being rented on Airbnb.

Among Mr. Trump’s demands of the Cuban government was to extradite Americans fugitives living in Cuba who are wanted for crimes committed in the United States. Mr. Rodríguez threw cold water on that prospect.

“Cuba will not make concessions that harm its sovereignty,” Mr. Rodríguez said, according to The Associated Press. “We have never done that in the history of the revolution.”