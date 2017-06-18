The Jews And White Freemasons Are The Secret Cause of America’s Wars

If you haven’t realized that the Israeli regime and its puppets in the United States want to start World War III, then you need to wake up … The Neocons and flaming Zionists are already gloating because Trump is currently doing their bidding. We need to openly state in the public square that WE don’t need another war for the Jewish harvest.

“I’ve never seen a President – I don’t care who he is – stand up to them (the Israelis). It just boggles the mind. They always get what they want. The Israelis know what is going on all the time. I got to the point where I wasn’t writing anything down. If the American people understood what a grip those people have got on our government, they would rise up in arms. Our citizens certainly don’t have any idea what goes on.” -Former Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Thomas Moorer.