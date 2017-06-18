http://www.renegadetribune.com/if-i-were-president/

By Eric Thomson (2003)

Our kosher economy is worse than a Ponzi scam, for even Ponzi paid his dupes with value. Greenspan and his tribe pay with I.O.U.s! Our economic reform must begin from the ground up, for the creation of money cannot be based on either need or greed, but upon productivity. I would take up that principle enunciated by that ‘great humanitarian’ Vladimir Illych Ulyanov, alias “Lenin”: “Those who do not work shall not eat!” Regardless of race, we can no longer afford to fund social parasites, including prison inmates. “If you can’t feed, don’t breed!” would become the rule. Our industries have disappeared and our infrastructure has decayed. A viable society requires diversity, economic diversity, so we must restore our 3 economic sectors, especially manufacturing, to provide employment and political-economic independence from foreign sources, exactly as Germany’s National Socialist government did, with far fewer resources than we have. Naturally, we would get out of the drug business. Those who now engage in this business would be deemed perpetrators of chemical warfare against the U.S. population. In regard to overall efficiency, the standards for recruiting sports players would apply: if one cannot make the grade, his color, gender and disabilities would not qualify him for a job which requires merit, rather than melanin.

Illegal immigrants would be deemed enemy invaders, and dealt with accordingly. The amalgamation of Mexico with the U.S.A. would be stopped and reversed, with positive and negative incentives. Citizenship would require the performance of duties, first, before rights. Birth would not automatically confer citizenship. You get my drift.

Obviously, freedom of association would be restored. In little Rhodesia, this freedom existed on a practical basis. Half the country was reserved for Blacks, and non-Blacks had to have permits to enter Black territory. Blacks could, however, enter non-Black territory, although The Land Tenure Act permitted Whites, Asians and Coloureds (mixed race) to live in their own areas, like Blacks, so they could be amongst themselves. Public places, like pubs and hotels,were segregated on a star-rating basis. Two-star hotels, for example, were restricted to Blacks, Whites, Coloureds or Asians, but 5-star hotels were open to everyone who cared to enter. Such places were frequented by the upperclass Blacks, Whites, et al. Naturally, 5-star establishments maintained certain standards of decorum in terms of dress and behavior. Regardless of race, no scruffy persons were admitted, and no rowdies allowed. The same applied to schools. No one was required to mix with racial aliens, and he was free to mix or not, as a matter of personal taste.

The festering problem of so-called Indians in the U.S.A. would be dealt with swiftly. Tribes would retain their present lands, but all Indians would be deemed citizens and the tribes would be deemed corporations, not sovereign governments with extra-territorial rights. Tribe members would become shareholders, under their elected boards of directors, whatever they wish to call them. The Great White Father would get out of the nanny business, and the “Indians” would stand or fall as adult members of U.S. society.

All legal persons would pay no more than 10% of their total annual incomes, but I would go one step further than Forbes: legal persons would include all corporations and trusts, which have so far enjoyed exemptions.

The penal system would be reformed quite simply, by changing the emphasis from punishment and rehabilitation to redemption, in which the offender earns his way back into society. The motto would be: “Work Makes You Free!” Capital punishment would be enforced on the basis of equality: if one is sufficiently competent to murder someone, he is sufficiently competent to be tried as a sane, responsible adult. Mental incapacity and age would no longer be licences to kill, as they are now. Race would not be considered as any exemption from one’s responsibility and culpability.

As president, I would require no additional laws. The Genocide Convention would be enforced against inter-racial crime and race-mixers, since it is a treaty and has the same power as The U.S. Constitution. The crime of advocating genocide via murder and race-mixing would merit the same punishment as meted out to those accused of genocide at Nuremberg: death by hanging.

On matters of foreign policy, the U.S. government will not put Israel first, nor any interests whose loyalties do not put the U.S. people first. On domestic matters, there will be created, for the first time in U.S. history, a public interest, as expressed in The U.S. Constitution and various state constitutions. This means that “the general welfare” would take precedence over individual welfare, at the expense of the general welfare, as we see now, from top to bottom of this anti-social, Jeffersonian-anarchist society. The public interest will supersede short-term profiteering at public expense.

Wages and prices will be brought into line, for it is in the public interest that workers enjoy a civilized standard of living. Food, clothing, shelter and automobiles have NEVER been cheaper to make than they are today, so these products of the workers will be affordable, without the worker becoming a debt-slave, simply to acquire those things he has produced. The oil racketeers would be deemed economic saboteurs and dealt with as we would deal with those who wage war upon our people and our economy.

The Constitution would be restored with the abolition of the privately-owned Federal Reserve. The U.S. government would take over the entire banking system, in terms of the relevant articles. Lending money at interest privately would be deemed counterfeiting and punished accordingly, with cash rewards to informants. All loans would be made in terms of the general welfare. Upon this basis, the banker would decide whether we need a school or a casino, for instance. By taking over the creation of money, which is done by lending as well as by printing, the U.S.A. would be a sovereign country at last.

These are a few of the solutions which come immediately to mind, and I’m sure my advisors could think of many more ideas toward achievement of the common good, the common defence and the general welfare. Do I fantasize? Not at all, for if these programs are not implemented, there will not be a U.S.A., either in law or in fact, but even if things devolve along present lines, ORION [Our Race Is Our Nation] will remain our ultimate goal.

I am intrigued by the download from The Jewish Telegraph Agency, in regard to the kike who has been arrested for attempting to smuggle U.S. missile parts INTO the U.S.A. Obviously, these U.S. missile parts came from Israel, gifts from the U.S. tax-payers. The sheenie’s stories are nonsense. If he intended to ship the parts to China, why smuggle them into the U.S.A.? He then claims that he might sell such parts more cheaply to the U.S. military, than from the U.S. military’s normal suppliers. Would this be possible, since Israel gets the missiles free, but the U.S. military must pay its domestic civilian suppliers? That is likely, but why claim the original destination as China? Could this be another kosher false flag operation, in which U.S. missiles are used against U.S. targets? Obviously, jewish sources reveal much more than the Goy-feed doled out by the U.S. jewsmedia. I suspect this story will quickly be filed in The Memory Hole. If this country had a national government, instead of a ZOG, we might unravel another Mossad 9-11 plot.

Obviously, dual citizens, including sheenies, would have no place in U.S. government, either, on behalf of our sovereignty and our nationhood. Under my presidency, the U.S.A. would become a nation as well as a democracy, for the first time in its history. The predatory, parasitic plutocracy will go the way of ZOG, down the toilet of history, if the U.S.A. will exist in fact and in name.

With our present demography, the territory now called The U.S.A. will naturally be divided along ethnic lines. I would favor a peaceful separation, unlike that which created the states of India and Pakistan. People have a natural tendency to be with their own kind. As for those who want to be with other kinds, they would be free to do so, as long as the others want such people in their midst. The Rhodesian example would work here. Once biopolitical territories were formed, they would be self-governing and self-supporting. The U.S. Government would function on behalf of mutually-acceptable policies, and any biopolitical territory could exercise its veto by secession. I would foresee turf-conflicts as most pressing problems, and these will be exacerbated by immigration surges, in particular from Hispano-America and Asia, as are now occurring under ZOG. The advantage for Whites after ZOG is that they will have the right to their own piece of U.S. territory, unlike the ZOG status quo. Right is insufficient without might to defend White territory, for biopolitical facts would naturally take precedence over legal fictions, but I would hope the transition could be done in a peaceful, orderly manner, for the mutual benefit of all concerned, rather than being a ZOG empire which is ruled against the interests of the governed, as at present. The territory inhabited by Mexicans would likely join up with Mexico, for land belongs to those who occupy it, in fact and in law. Under ZOG, Mexico will annex the entire U.S.A., minus the Chinese colonies, of course, and there will be no place for Whitey. If Whitey wants to abandon this continent, that is up to him, and if he wants to retain part of it, that is also up to him. The latter decision depends upon Whitey achieving self-determination and self-government, for under ZOG there is only extinction ahead, and we are paying for this with our taxes!