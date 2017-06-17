http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-bankers-bolshevik/

The spectre of an octogenarian Jew ominously hovers over the European Union. Doyen of capitalist investors, George Soros is on a mission to tear down Europe’s defences. His aim is to reap a harvest of 550 million peoples in pursuit of his manic one-world agenda.

Having graduated from the London School of Economics in 1954, Soros became consumed with a passion for meddling in international currencies. The serial killer of nations, George Soros first came to public notoriety when in September 1992 (Black Wednesday) he withdrew £1 billion from Britain’s financial markets.

As a consequence there was panic among speculators and Britain’s pension funds evaporated. The bank robbing parasites of Threadneedle Street took to their heels with their pinstriped pockets bulging with Britain’s hard-earned reserves.

The subsequent devaluation of the pound inspired a tsunami-like outflow of an already unstable currency. Such financial success spurred on the enigmatic Soros to carrying out further acts of economic sabotage.

In 1992 the speculator pressured the Italian government to withdraw from the EU’s monetary system and to clandestinely sell him a mind-boggling sum of Italian lire. As a consequence Rome lost $48 billion.

Italian political commentator, Mario Sommossa; “George Soros has a long record of manipulating national currencies.”

A man one bun short of a picnic should not ordinarily be a problem. If Soros was a penniless person street-trolling with a placard he would be a figure of fun. The danger lays in the largesse the currency meddler showers over the European Union’s controlling elite; power corrupts absolutely.

The investor’s so-called Open Society Foundations finance incoming refugee placements whilst campaigning for liberating drug sales. If successful, Europeans, in a drug-induced stupor, will sleep walk into genocide.

The EU’s on-going economic crisis provides a lucrative harvest for currency speculators like George Soros. In the wake of fiscal upheaval Non-Government Organisations (NGO) proliferates. These are labelled ‘humanitarian activity’ but the bankers’ favourite Jew is hooked on dehumanising the world.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Mihály Orbán:

He (Soros) must not be underestimated. He is a powerful billionaire of enormous determination who, when it comes to his interests, respects neither God nor man.”

Financial leaders of many countries accuse Soros of using his billions and speculative knowhow to downgrade currencies. Malaysian geopolitical analyst Matthew Maavak says Soros could have had a hand in the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

George Soros is notorious for funding ‘non-government’ organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Center for Constitutional Rights, American Civil Liberties Union and similar scattered around this distressed globe of ours.

His foundations’ global drug policy supports ‘national and regional entities to decriminalise possession of all drugs, and emphasise alternative approaches to regulated access to a variety of illicit drugs.

The Jew on a Mission has created a network of non-government organisations that ‘deal with issues relating to migrants and human rights protection.’

In other words, the dead hand of Soros pulls the death shroud over Europe. There isn’t a refugee-related charity, foundation or pressure point that hasn’t access to Soros funding. If one were to investigate the bank accounts of the political elite you will find income and assets the source of which lead to the George Soros foundations. Soros invests millions of dollars in manipulating U.S elections; he is one of the American Democrats major sources of income.

Mario Sommossa says: “In many cases, the purpose of such financing was political destabilisation in the countries where these organizations worked. In other cases the goal was to create specific economic and financial conditions which allow [Soros’] entities to benefit from them,” the commentator said.

During an interview with CNN, Soros, known for promoting Jewish exclusivity but not that of others, came to the point: the speculator admitted that he bankrolled Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution to bring a U.S friendly junta to power. In the same TV presentation he conceded responsibility for conducting similar regime changing operations in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Iran.

The aims of Soros globalism are in perfect harmony with those of the Bolshevik-inspired Comintern (Communist International); globalism simply sounds better. Wall Street’s revolutionary soldier-of-misfortune, Vladimir Lenin notoriously said, “Without big banks socialism (now globalism) would be impossible.”

Wherever foundations support the current influx of non-Europeans you are sure to find George Soros’s fingerprints. Solution: Arrest corrupt politicians and place a warrant on the head of George Soros.