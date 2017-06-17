NAFTALI BENNETT (KIKE) TRIES TO PREVENT PEACE PROCESS ON JERUSALEM

A special majority with eighty Knesset members would be needed to divide Jerusalem, according to a new bill for a Basic Law submitted Friday by Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett.

The bill will be brought to a vote within two weeks in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, which is headed by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Bennett’s political ally. Shaked said in radio interviews that she expected Likud ministers to support the bill.

“Jerusalem is the heart of the Jewish people,” Bennett told the Israel Hayom newspaper. “I see the Trump era as an opportunity to bolster Jerusalem so it will not be possible to divide it again.”

The Bayit Yehudi leader called the bill a strategic step and vowed that his party would complete the legislation process before the end of the current Knesset. Opposition leader Isaac Herzog sparred with Bennett about the bill on Twitter.

“Bennett is destroying the chance for peace,” Herzog tweeted.

“Whoever prevents such baseless initiatives doesn’t really care about Jerusalem but only about destroying the diplomatic process and the chance of guaranteeing a Jewish and democratic Israel.”

Tweeting back, Bennett wrote: “The opposite, Herzog. The only way to real peace is to make clear from the start that Jerusalem is not a matter for negotiations. This is what the United Jerusalem Bill would do.”

Zionist Union MK Yoel Hasson said Bennett’s bill would make Jerusalem “a bloody, binational city that will eventually be led by a Palestinian mayor.”