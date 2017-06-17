Christianity & Materialism – The Hidden Link

http://www.renegadetribune.com/christianity-materialism-hidden-link/

It is recognized among many scholars that religions like Christianity, about a savior god and a final judgement, are a phenomenon of big centralized states. These kinds of religion are referred to in the literature as soteriological-eschatological religions, where soteriology means the doctrine of salvation (through some kind of god) and eschatology is the doctrine of a final judgement by god (accompanied often by the end of the world).

The first manifestations of these religions can be traced back to the Hellenistic empire with the so called Mystery cults or religions of the Orient, which later reappeared in cosmopolitan Rome. The cult of Dionysius, The Eleusinian Mysteries, The Mysteries of Isis, The Mysteries of Mithra, The Orphic Mysteries… the list goes on and on. What all of these had in common was their claims on universality and individualism.

In the multiracial and multicultural societies of the Hellenistic and Roman empires, historians and sociologists notice a phenomenon that they call ‘anomie’. It is defined as ‘the breakdown of social bonds between an individual and the community’. People didn’t feel any kind of connection and loyalty to each other anymore, and a sense of loneliness and pessimism were common symptoms.

To get a feeling of this phenomenon I recommend the book of the Mexican writer Octavio Paz. It is a psychological portrait of Mexico titled, not surprisingly, The Labyrinth of Solitude (It could have been called ‘The Labyrinth of Anomie’!). Besides the open admission that dishonesty is a big part of Mexican culture, the main message is that Mexicans feel themselves lonely and inferior as a result of their mixed-race (multicultural) past. They curse their past and shame themselves collectively, for the racial sins of their mothers and fathers. They take refuge from their reality in their celebration of death and self-destructive behaviors. Here we have very clear evidence that a mixed race society loses its self-confidence, its interest for a better future and its cohesion.

It is interesting to notice that ever more international Corporations move in to Mexico in order to profit from the lack of social standards that an anomic society offers, including cheap loans.

It is in this context where these religions appeared. When people are lonely and depressed, the only way to make them take part in society is with promises of a better life afterwards and threats of divine punishment if they don’t do so. It is also in this kind of society where people live their lives through fictional characters (nowadays movies or TV characters) instead of facing their sad reality. This leads me to the next characteristic of these salvation religions, which is the rejection of reality, including Nature.

In a society where no-one finds beauty around himself anymore, where the institutions don’t reflect who you are and where we are forced to live in a situation completely strange to Nature, everything that is Beautiful and Natural (all wordly things) represent a contradiction to this artificial state and therefore are condemned.

A good example of the hate and slander of these religions against Nature is the so called ‘Frau Welt’ (Lady World) sculptures of the Middle Ages. Nature is depicted as a seemly beautiful woman who nevertheless is rotten and pestilent from the back. The sponsors of these motives didn’t deny Nature is beautiful and awe inspiring, but they claimed her beauty is somehow illusory, wanting us to believe the afterlife has no connection with Nature, and that if we believe in their god we get something better.

Now that we have described what all these mystery religions have in common, let’s focus our attention on Christianity.

Before Christianity, there were already crucified savior Gods who wanted us to accept universalism. Therefore it is fairly obvious that Christianity has nothing to do with a real person named Jesus. These forerunners of Jesus in the other religions never lived on earth and nevertheless created practically the same religion.

No more evidence than that is needed to conclude that Jesus didn’t invent Christianit,y but if you are interested about the historical proof I highly recommend Richard Carrier’s On the Historicity of Jesus (The author demonstrates that Jesus didn’t exist). I regard his book as the most serious and convincing regarding historicity.

Christianity is a Jewish intellectual movement (call it religion if you want) and at the time in which Christianity was created, the Jews were already the drive behind world economic transactions (see Separation and its Discontents – Kevin McDonald). They were seen by the Romans as dangerous and unscrupulous competition. For that reason they were sometimes persecuted, exiled or denuded of their rights. Important to keep in mind is that even in those difficult times, the Jews were always planning their retake of power behind the scenes.

So much was destroyed, deliberately not preserved and falsified that we will never know exactly what happened during the inception of Christianity as the official religion in Rome, but we can be sure that it had to do with economics and Geopolitics.

Before that, Christianity was considered a destructive superstition intended to weaken Rome, but suddenly, from one day to another a corrupt Emperor (Constantine) decided that it should be the only religion of the Empire and the other ones wouldn’t be tolerated anymore.

In the last years of multicultural Rome, the last thing that you could expect from the mixed race rulers was personal responsibility or love toward their people and this was the perfect ground for Christianity.

It’s almost paradox that a religion about tolerance, pacifism and ‘turning the other cheek’ was designed in order to be the only valid one.

This intolerance was not the result of a bad use of Christianity, nor was it a false interpretation of Jesus. It was the natural development of monotheism. Jesus’ rants about pacifism were intended to make the people indulgent, passive and apathetic while it’s ideology remained intolerant and hostile to honest local rulers.

We can conclude that Christianity is a religion invented by international dealers and money lenders intended for multicultural societies. We can only guess if the Jews hoped with Christianity to regain their power in the Roman Empire and further expand it, or whether they knew it could not be saved and used Christianity rather as a seed for a future world government.

If we consider how Jews for long periods of time remember an old affront, to the point that they still resent their exile in Babylon (as if it had occurred just yesterday), then it’s not surprising if Jewish religions were contemplating a Globalization 3000 years ahead.

An amusing question would also be if the earlier versions of Christianity, the mystery religions of the Hellenistic and Roman empires, were also invented by the Jews. These religions came from the Orient too and they were multicultural, trade religions, in times when the Jews already had financial power in these empires.

Regarding ideology, Christianity is composed of two parts.

On the one side we have the Old Testament :

Here a world devoid of Nature and Evolution is presented. In the book of Genesis we learn that humans were created by god, almost the same way that a robot is assembled by an engineer. This ‘human-robot’ is created directly by god and therefore has no connection whatsoever with Nature or his environment. Evolution and the mysteries of Gaia have no place here.

In some sense the ideology of the Old Testament is a complete reversion of what sacredness and life in folk-religions were. The following example is illustrative:

We are social beings who cannot survive outside communities. Societies among apes and other animals existed millions of years before the appearance of humans, therefore societies are older than individuals. Societies are the origin of humans and we could had never evolved into humans without them.

In contrast to that, Jewish religions claim that humanity started from a state of loneliness (remember Octavio Paz book!). God creates a single man and only as an afterthought does he gives him company. This sequence of events in the Bible is intended to mean that we humans owe no loyalty to our societies (to our real creator) and that our natural state is that of individualistic isolation. This ideology of a pristine state of loneliness and supposed independence is the basis of the human rights declaration (more of this later).

As a curious example of how the Bible reverses everything, it is men who develop out of women and not the other way around (Eve out of Adam’s rib). This is so the case that men are sometimes described in the scientific literature as ‘genetically modified women’, because we all start in the womb as female and it is only later that the genes for masculinity set in and we develop differently.

Also the sequence of the creation of the universe is absurd in the Jewish bible:

The earth is created before the sun, whereas in reality planets are molded out of the gravitation field of a star.

God separates day from night on earth, before there even was a sun to signal them!

God creates plants also before the sun, without which they cannot make photosynthesis.

These are among the most obvious but the list of contradictions goes on and on. The book of Genesis also tells us that god created animals and Nature in order to be exploited and plundered by us (Genesis 1:26). They have no other purpose than to serve our commercial enterprises. I’m not surprised when I read that the same race who wrote the Old Testament, today owns the corporations that destroy Nature.

On the other side we have the New Testament.

Here the foundations of individualism from the Old Testament are more developed in detail. I have in other writings mentioned that in the mind of Jesus there exists no Evolution. He promises among other things that:

When we stop caring about our resources and stop accumulating power (Luke 18:22, Matthew 19:21. Give everything to the poor, stop providing ourselves for our future).

When we are so gullible like small children (Matthew 17:20. When you blindly believe, even mountains themselves move at your command)

When we are as ignorant as small children (Matthew 18:3. Only when you become like little children can you enter the kingdom of heaven)

….Then we will get super powers from god and go to heaven! This kind of ideology fits perfectly with a competition for resources. While we neglect all wordly affairs expecting to be taken care of by god, the Jews accumulate power and all the riches of this planet. By never doubting their good intentions we get magic powers from god and when we remain ignorant of what they do, we secure a place in heaven.

Moving on to his parables:

In Jesus parable of the seeds (in Matthew 13:1-23, Mark 4:1-20, and Luke 8:1-15), the seeds are supposed to represent Christianity and how it reaches different people. It is interesting though, that it could better fit modern narratives of multiculturalism if we think about the seeds as people, whose development depends totally from their environment. Such an interpretation is possible when we think that these parables are older than Christianity and that the authors of the Bible played with their meanings and contexts as they found them useful. Using this interpretation, Jesus assumes that all seeds are equal (all men are equal) and that there is a hand that spreads the seeds. Both assumptions are wrong when it comes to reality. Not all people are equal (not even seeds!) and people come to this word always in a determined society and culture. There is no ‘invisible hand from God’, there is Evolution. Moreover a society is able to adapt itself to the environment and to adapt the environment to their needs. The goal of this silly parable is perhaps to say, just give them the right environment (through a world government) or let them emigrate and all people will flourish.

In Jesus’ parable of the prodigal son (Luke 15:11–32), the message is pretty obvious. God doesn’t want us to be independent. In the Icelandic sagas we have also stories about the son who decides to go to the world and try his luck, but the difference between Christianity and pagan cultures is that in the sagas the son becomes independent and successful, whereas in the parable of Jesus the son is damned forever to be dependent and live as a coward. The Jewish father in the parable (the Jewish god) is happy to see that the son repents from trying his luck (it is actually a sin to want to be free!). In the sagas a son that returns without achieving anything would be scolded and sent back. This creepy little story reminds me of Adam in paradise, as he is kept by god like a house animal and god gets angry when he seeks wisdom and freedom.

A similar theme is treated in the parable of the lost sheep where the comparison between the believers and an enslaved farm animal (a sheep) is more evident.

In the parable of the birds (Matthew 6:26) Jesus says that birds don’t have to earn their food since God takes care of them. This concept is from beginning to end ridiculous. If there is one creature that has to struggle for its survival that is birds! They have to work hard every-day in order to get a piece of food and despite their best efforts many of them don’t survive.

We can conclude from these parables that Jesus envisions a future like the Matrix where humans don’t have to work anymore in order to get nourishment, where they are totally dependent on some kind of Jewish father (the world government?) and where they are no different to him than a bag of seeds for the next harvest.

The parts of the New Testament that most recognizably betray the intentions of the authors are the Apocalypse and The Book of Revelations. The Jewish authors tell us that Jesus wants a global government (Book of Daniel 2.35, 44-45; 7.13-14, 22, 27) and that he wants also to destroy our world before we either go to heaven of to hell (1 Corinthians 15:24, Matthew 13:49). Judging from the development of history and present trends the real meaning of the Apocalypse (as the initiated Rabbis would have understood it in those times) could be reconstructed as follows:

The final reign of Jesus on earth is a metaphor for Globalism, controlled by the Jews. Jesus is a symbol for Judaism and they want to sell the idea that Jews are good, that they are our saviors with their ‘better’ morality (there’s a good article here in Renegade Tribune with modern examples of TV series).

The end of the world means the destruction of life on this planet through the plundering of all natural resources needed in order to create super-intelligent machines. These machines will mark the turning point when humans born out of Nature are finally replaced with Adam, the human created in the image of god: A lonely creature not born from a society, totally dependent, blind-believing and interchangeably equal with others.

The Final Judgement before raising to heaven at the end of times means that ‘good’ people who believed in Jewish promises (accepted Jesus’ ideas) will be connected to a virtual reality (Heaven) that recreates a pleasant illusion. These enslaved humans won’t have to do great physical work anymore. They will also be innocent like Adam before eating from the tree of knowledge because all knowledge about reality will be forever lost to them. People who reject this kind of miserable existence will be advertised as wanting Hell, e.i., not taking part in the pleasant illusion and be left to struggle in a destructed environment.

I will like to end this article by clarifying the connection of Christianity and the idea of human rights. It is very surprising that the most social of creatures in this planet (we humans) have no rights as societies, but only as defenseless individuals. We hear of human rights, but have you ever heard about the right of a society to choose who belongs to it? Many societies have this right as a heritage of ancient practices, but that is precisely what the humans rights movement wants to abolish.

We could not survive a single day without a society, but it’s almost as if we had prohibited to think of ourselves as groups, and act accordingly. The idea of Human Rights is totally absurd because Human rights appeal to morality, but what is right or wrong depends one thousand percent from a social context. Rights are granted by societies to their members and these societies cannot offer any right that is not based on the achievements (sacrifices and work) of the past generations.

The superstition that humans have rights just because they are humans, independent of their society, comes from the Bible and the claims that God created us in isolation, that God takes care of us like the birds.

When we take humans out of their societies and give them rights above these societies, what will happen is that these societies and cultures will be destroyed. In that vacuum will enter the global enslavement. Once all societies have disappeared all freedoms and rights will disappear with them.

The first requirement for any right is a bordered piece of land. We are made of physical matter, we are not ghosts, therefore we need a determined space in order to build a society. Animals do the same; they defend territories because that’s needed in order to be self-sufficient.

It’s also important that these societies never grow too big, rather split and differentiate, otherwise all Nature and diversity would be destroyed by them. Inside of these societies, the population should have racial marks in order to recognize who is the descendant of the ones who built it. Racial characteristics cannot be faked; therefore they play an essential role in order to avoid plundering.

That a society is racially homogeneous is also important because that makes sure that there is selection. Only the races that integrate with Nature and respect it survive, and these races differentiate into different species in order to avoid further competition with one another. Each one finds its niche and peace among them is ensured.

We can conclude that Christianity is a materialistic religion because it set the stakes for a globalized world of free trade, ruled by machines and the destruction of Nature (our source of knowledge and spirituality).

All the moral claims of Christianity and the extensions of her like the Human Rights movement, Multiculturalism, etc. were perversely calculated in order to facilitate immigration, free trade and the replacement of Nature with machines.

I don’t doubt that in the future, they will give human rights to super intelligent machines in order deploy them without problems. They will claim that discriminating against them just because they weren’t born of a mother is like discriminating because of race.

You see, they inserted the Negro into our societies without our consent, they made him into a human and now they do the same with machines.

And because I wrote about Jesus’ parable of the birds I would like show a quote from Adolf Hitler from one of his speeches dealing with a similar subject (Note: I have the audio but I couldn’t find the reference to which speech it is). It is interesting that what Hitler says fits perfectly with what we see in Nature and what sciences knows about it, while Jesus’ position is totally wrong.

Another difference between the two is that Hitler says this personally, in an open speech, taking responsibility of his views, showing his face, while the Jew uses a fictional character (Jesus) in order to hide the identity of who is behind the message. He does that perhaps because he knows his views are so wrong, they could only be believed, when they come out of a supernatural being.

To finish this article I leave a transcription of the whole part of the speech and its translation (I hope someone can tell me which speech it is).

Translation: Bird, eat or die, assert yourself or be destroyed, preserve your own life or give it to others. Nature knows no empty space, she knows also no standstill. She is not charitable, rather resolute and therefore eternally wise. She declares that this world shall belong only to the ones who have earned it, who are valiant, who are virtuous und not to someone else. She knows no empty room, when a race is weak, then comes another one in its place. No one should think that the world would not keep turning without him. Another life comes while he goes by, disappearing from the existence and consciousness of his former environment.

When a race declares they don’t want to fight anymore, they don’t do away with the fight but only with their own selves. The fight will remain but it will, from that moment on, be fought by someone else. That’s hard but we as mortals haven’t created the world this way, it is from Nature already like this. Our duty is to understand that und to assert ourselves in it. When peace is possible we take it, but when it is not possible we must proceed otherwise.

Transcription: „Vogel friss, oder stirb. Setze Dich durch, oder werde vernichtet. Erhalte Dir Dein Leben, oder gib es für Andere!“ Die Natur kennt keinen leeren Raum, sie kennt auch keinen Stillstand. Sie ist nicht barmherzig, sondern sie ist entschlossen, und sie ist damit doch ewig weise. Sie proklamiert, dass diese Erde nur dem gehören soll, der sie verdient, der tapfer ist, der mutig ist, und das der Andere zu gehen hat. Sie kennt keinen leeren Raum, wenn ein Volk schwach wird, dann tritt eben ein anderes an seine Stelle. Es soll keiner denken, dass sich die Welt ohne ihn nicht weiterdrehen würde. Ein anderes Leben kommt, und er vergeht und verschwindet aus dem Sein und Bewusstsein seiner vorherigen Umwelt.

Wenn ein Volk erklärt, nicht mehr kämpfen zu wollen, dann beseitigt es nicht die Kriege sondern nur sich selbst! Der Kampf wird bleiben, er wird fortan nur durch Andere ausgefochten! Das ist hart, aber wir haben die Welt als Menschen nicht so erschaffen, sie ist schlichtweg von Natur aus so! Es ist unsere Aufgabe, sie zu begreifen und uns dann in dieser Welt zu behaupten. Wenn es im Frieden geht, dann im Frieden, wenn es nicht im Frieden geht, dann muss es eben anders gehen!