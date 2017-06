http://www.renegadetribune.com/yellow-fever-popular-white-nationalist-men-actually-race-traitors/ Men who marry Asian women are attempting to re-establish a natural dynamic – to re-establish order. They are not the problem. Women are the problem.” ~ Andrew Anglin

White Nationalist men go on endlessly about how White women are disloyal to their race, while tolerating race-mixing from their male leaders.