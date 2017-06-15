Twisting Fomenko’s Findings with Multicultural Chronology

http://www.renegadetribune.com/twisting-fomenkos-findings-multicultural-chronology/

According to Wikipedia ‘The New Chronology’ is a pseudohistorical theory that argues that the conventional chronology of Middle Eastern and European history is fundamentally flawed, and that events attributed to the civilizations of the Roman Empire, Ancient Greece and Ancient Egypt actually occurred during the Middle Ages, more than a thousand years later.

Sounds crazy right?

Apparently not, as there exists a long history of scientists critical of the Scaliger-Petavius chronology going back to the 1600s and up to present day. This criticism stretches from the Jesuit historian Jean Hardouin and Sir Isaac Newton to Anatoli Fomenko today. Fomenko, a Russian mathematician, is possibly one of the most ridiculed professors alive.

The chronology that is accepted today was finalized in the XVI century A.D., but according to Fomenko’s analysis, this history of the ancient and medieval world evidently contains big mistakes. Many outstanding scientists understood this and discussed their findings over a long period of time, but it appeared to be a difficult task to build a new, non-contradictory concept of chronology. Starting from 1975 a group of mathematicians, mainly from the Moscow State University, were engaged in solving this problem. Interesting results were received and published both in scientific periodical print and in separate monographs. We underline, that new concept of chronology is based, mainly, on analysis of historical sources with the methods of modern mathematical statistics and vast computer calculations.

“Yeah right” and “So what, it doesn’t change my life” are things people say when I bring up this topic.

But it does change your life. This changes everything.

It is the foundation for justifications that are being used politically to create present day consensus, which supports both foreign and domestic policies being carried out against us.

This brings me to pondering what kind of damage control and gatekeeping is being set in place should enough of us study this topic. What I suspect is that the new chronology is possibly being hijacked perhaps unintentionally and used to push a new age, ultimately globalist agenda.

Here is one example from my own personal experience. I first came across this new chronology concept on youtube through the channel NewEarth. Sylvie Iwanova’s work is a visually sumptuous and intriguing collection that raises an array of valid questions regarding the historical timeline we have been given. I wasn’t sure where she was going with this, but I was hesitantly curious and spent many hours over a year watching her videos.

Eventually I grew uneasy with the implications of her assertions. There began to be a theme in her series titled “When the survivors of Atlantis wake up,” where she speaks of a recent golden age civilization’s fall, after which the survivors were demonized and hunted down throughout history by the parasites and the soldiers of the parasites.

Sounds familiar, even to this day.

In her Survivors series part 5 “The stolen history of all religions,” we see that the survivors are a multicultural people, co-existing within a symbiotic blending of Christianity and Islam, which is the genuine spiritual culture that survived.

No mention of Judaism.

Sylvie points out artifacts featuring Islamic script from the Koran inscribed into the royal crowns, armor and swords worn by the European kings. Also there are coins minted in the Middle East bearing Christian symbols and images of European rulers. Then there are the churches bearing crosses with Islamic sickle moons and a woodblock image claiming to be a scene of the German ambassador visiting the Russian monarch, who appears to be very dark skinned wearing sultanesque attire. Let’s not leave out the German town of Halle that appears to have a sickle moon with a star above and below for its crest.

Sylvie does go on to talk about Hinduism and Buddhism, but still no mention of Judaism, and I think we all know why. In one of her Survivors Q&A she is asked why she doesn’t talk about Jews and states that she doesn’t need to talk about them as many books have already been written about them. Gag orders are the norm on that subject. Especially in Europe.

I would like to go into another observation on the remains of civilizations that are spun into being the structures of the multicultural survivors in the episode titled “Massive Uncharted Ruins Below the Medieval Star Forts of Malta; the Megalithic Temples of Malta” on her channel. Links are provided below.

This is a fascinating episode where she takes her viewers on an exploration of the actual star forts of Malta.

At 22 minutes into the episode an American male voice takes over, asking the viewer:

If you wanted to convince the inhabitants of an entire planet that they are the descendants of bruiting apes and in this way turn them into a bunch of violent animals that do nothing but fight amongst each other, what better way than to sever their connection to the magnificent civilization they came from, also giving all the credit for inventing these beautiful things, these amazing creations of sacred geometry in the star forts? Giving it all to the architects belonging to first world nations, only reinforces their authority as leaders of the world to developing countries. It allows them to say “you see we are the smart ones so you best listen now and do what we say.”

Sylvie cuts back in continuing with the narrative as she takes us visually driving and strolling the streets belonging to the star forts of Malta. She says:

If it wasn’t for us you would still be in the mud, and the developing countries do buy these lies and give up whatever small remains they have kept alive from the heritage of the survivors remaining from the old civilization. They sell their souls to the western European banks and once they fall into this trap they are forever into debt, hunger, pollution, stupidity and plastic bags. Garbage everywhere, this is what their country turns into.

The American male voice cuts back in:

So it seems like it wasn’t western European architects who came up with this design for the star forts after all, rather they adopted it from the older civilization of the rock cutters. The architects of old western Europe are given credit for the star forts. But they are most likely on top of this older star structure that was already there. In other words they used it as a template.

He then goes on to link the older rock cutters and the star fort foundations to Lebanon and Israel.

Sylvie’s work is breathtaking on this subject. She physically researches actual sites, from an albeit universal spiritual utopian perspective that is both naïve and dangerous, while using the work of Fomenko’s new chronology as a partial basis for her own thesis.

She also promotes Ayahuasca, a recently concocted and weaponized “ancient” shamanistic indigenous tradition of reaching enlightenment. Even the natives had no idea it could be used for such things, not until the CIA degenerate pedo William Burroughs made it known. A link on weaponized anthropology is provided below.

All I can recommend is to research this subject with a racially aware eye.

Knowing what we know about history as recent as WW2, researching the works of revisionists regarding the parasite’s sacred cow, this Scaligerian chronology should not be off the table.

Please check out Anotoli Formenko’s free to download books and strongly urge everyone do their own research and decide for themselves.

