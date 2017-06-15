STRENGTHENING ALLIANCES: DEPUTY HAMAS CHIEF MEETS WITH NASRALLAH

Relations between the Hamas-Hezbollah-Iran alliance are becoming stronger and deeper in light of the Qatar crisis.

Palestinian newspaper Al Quds reported on Thursday that the deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau, Musa Abu Marzouk, privately met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

According to the report, topics discussed included political crises in the region, in particular the recent downgrading of relations between Gulf nations and Qatar and its impact on armed Palestinian factions, especially in Gaza.

Also discussed were ways to support Palestinian groups and Israeli threats facing Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The meeting took on particular importance given recent developments in Qatar, including the expulsion of five members of the military wing of Hamas from the country – some made their way to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Among those that arrived in Beirut, three were released in the Gilad Shalit exchange deal but banished to Syria. At the start of the Syrian civil war, they moved to Doha, the capital city of Qatar, until their recent removal.

Abu Marzouk arrived in Beirut last Thursday following his meeting with Egyptian Intelligence Minister General Khaled Fawzy. Since his arrival in the Lebanese capital, he has held a number of meetings with senior Lebanese officials and heads of major political factions.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, Marzouk emphasized that “the Palestinian people maintain their right to resist the occupation, and their right to return to their lands.”

In addition, the senior Hamas representative met with Abbas Ibrahim, Major-General of Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security, to discuss the issue of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.