Questions Mount After Fire at Grenfell Tower in London Kills at Least 12

LONDON — Adib Abbas, an observant Muslim, was preparing an early morning Ramadan meal in a ninth-floor apartment at Grenfell Tower when he suddenly smelled gas. On the same floor, Hanan Wahabi woke up and realized that something was terribly wrong. The night air had the stench of smoke and ash.
From those terrifying moments, residents found themselves in a nightmare: Their 24-story building, with 120 apartments, was gutted by flames early Wednesday, in what authorities called London’s worst building fire in years.
The high-rise, in the North Kensington section of West London, was left a charred and smoking ruin. At least 12 people were killed and 78 others were treated at six hospitals.
For a country that has endured three terrorist attacks this year, and that is in the midst of political uncertainty after national elections produced a hung Parliament, the predawn blaze was another painful tragedy, raising pointed questions about whether the building was unsafe. Residents had complained about fire safety for several years, and experts were already questioning whether the materials used on the exterior of the building might have helped spread the flames.
Prime Minister Theresa May convened a meeting on Wednesday to coordinate the government’s response, as safety checks were ordered for other high-rise buildings. Beyond the dead and injured, firefighters rescued 65 people and announced that there were no more survivors.
Many people escaped down the staircases, but the authorities grimly predicted that the death toll would surely rise as bodies were found and identified.
“In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never, ever seen anything of this scale,” said Dany Cotton, the commissioner of the London Fire Brigade.
The cause remained under investigation, though several residents say it started on the fourth floor and quickly spread to the top of the building with a ferocity and speed that stunned the 250 firefighters who responded.
Their work was complicated by an active gas pipe — a utility was asked to shut it off — and by wreckage so dense that drones were deployed to analyze some of the hardest-to-reach areas of the building. Grenfell Tower was constructed in 1974 and underwent a renovation costing 10 million pounds, or $12.8 million, that was completed in May 2016.
Experts pointed to the insulated aluminum cladding that was installed to the building’s exterior as part of the renovation as potentially problematic.
Christopher Miers, the managing director of Probyn Miers, a forensic architecture firm that examines buildings that are defective or damaged by fire, noted that such cladding — typically consisting of aluminum sheets sandwiched over insulation — had been a factor in skyscraper blazes in the United Arab Emirates and China.
The United States and Britain have tougher regulations on the potential flammability of internal material used in cladding, but other factors — like how panels are made and installed — could come into play, Mr. Miers said.
David King, a building engineer in Maidstone, England, said the cladding might have helped the blaze leap from floor to floor. “I’ve seen how the flames were coming out of the windows and going up the outside, so that’s one possible explanation,” he said.
While police and fire officials said the investigation had just begun, a residents’ association, the Grenfell Action Group, noted that it had warned for years about fire hazards and what it called inattention by the local council, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, which owns the building, and by the company the council hired to manage the property.
The group warned in 2013 that residents had “experienced a period of terrifying power surges that were subsequently found to have been caused by faulty wiring,” and that “our attempts to highlight the seriousness of this event were covered up” by the management company and the council.
In November, the group warned that the management company, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization, had put the building at risk of “a serious fire.”
The council’s leader, Nicholas Paget-Brown, said on Wednesday that whether the refurbishment had been done appropriately would “need to be the subject of a separate investigation.”
He added, “We need a thorough inquiry into why this fire started, why it spread so quickly and whether there was anything in place to slow down its progress.”
When the renovation was announced in 2014, the management organization said in a statement that “residents of the tower have long had to put up with a substandard heating system and poor insulation,” and that a new heating system would allow them to set the temperature in their apartments.
On Wednesday, the company declined to respond to the resident association’s complaints, but it said in a statement, “The fire at Grenfell Tower is devastating and the reports of injury and losses of life absolutely heartbreaking.”
Rydon, the construction company that carried out the renovation, said in a statement that the project had “met all required building control, fire regulation and health and safety standards.”
As investigators began poring over building plans and inspection reports, the survivors of the fire had more immediate concerns: where to spend the night and how to begin rebuilding their lives. Throughout the morning, traumatized victims, some still in pajamas, showed up at reception centers for help.
“I looked out of the window, and the flames were rising up the building,” Ms. Wahabi, of the ninth floor, said a few hours after she had escaped. “The flames were unbelievable. Pieces of the exterior were breaking off. Cladding was flying through the air.”
Ms. Wahabi said that she had spoken by telephone with her brother, who was on the 21st floor, and urged him to leave, but that he had been told by firefighters to stay in place until he could be rescued.
She said she had not been able to contact him since, adding, “I have done a lot of crying.”
The building was populated by many immigrants, from countries that included Eritrea, the Philippines, Somalia and Sudan. Many were observing Ramadan and preparing or eating suhoor, the predawn meal.
Among them was Mr. Abbas, who was visiting his cousin.
“I opened the door and everyone was shouting, ‘Fire, fire, get back in,’ ” he recalled. “Then a neighbor called my cousin and told us to wait for the Fire Brigade. We were terrified and thought about trying to get out the window. There were people dangling out the windows trying to get out.”
He added: “My cousin had his kids with him, and they started crying and screaming when the smoke started coming in. There was no way out, we were stuck, and no one was coming to help us.”
“I don’t know how long it took, but it felt like ages before we got out,” Mr. Abbas said. “I could see people lying on the floor as we were being pulled out. I think a lot of people died. It’s a nightmare.”
Abdul Kadiri, who lives nearby, was reunited with a friend who lived on the 15th floor of Grenfell Tower, and who called Mr. Kadiri as flames licked the building. “I told him to grab his family and get out, and he hung up,” Mr. Kadiri recalled.
Another neighborhood resident, Alison Evans, woke to the sound of sirens and helicopters and watched flames engulf the building from a nearby street. “It just kept burning and burning for hours, and for hours there were still people at the top of the building screaming for help,” she said. “It was hell to watch.”
Another resident, Mohammed Bouya, said he could hear people screaming for help from their windows. Firefighters told them to stay where they were, he said.
The so-called stay-put policy is not uncommon for British high-rises, but the resident association had complained about it, saying that it would hinder escape in the event of a fire. Nonetheless, the management company had recently posted fire safety instructions — including the stay-put policy — at the building’s entrance and outside elevators on every floor.
The intensity and power of the fire led to fears that the building might collapse, but rescue workers and investigators were able to enter after the flames had been beaten back.
Donations of food, water, clothing, diapers and toiletries poured in to the reception centers, including the Rugby Portobello Trust, a charity, where the volume of items — including pillows and a cooling fan — was so great that volunteers had to place them in boxes on the sidewalk to take to other locations. A gym opened its showers for displaced residents, and the Westway Sports and Fitness Center provided mattresses.