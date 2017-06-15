PUTIN: ISRAEL’S SHARON WARNED ME AGAINST TRUSTING ANYONE IN MIDDLE EAST

Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses Middle East tensions and reveals private conversations he had with former prime minister Ariel Sharon in the four-part documentary, “The Putin Interviews,” aired by Showtime this week.

“Speaking of the situation in the Middle East and the complexity of the issues the region is facing, former Israeli prime minister Sharon once told me, when I was with a visit in Israel, ‘Mr. President, you are now in a region where you can never trust anyone with anything,’” explained Putin to interviewer Oliver Stone, according to Russian media outlet Sputnik. Putin made the remarks in part three of the documentary, which was broadcast on Wednesday night.

The documentary also addresses Putin’s personal relationships with American presidents, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and the Russian president’s hand in Syrian affairs.

Writer, director and filmmaker Oliver Stone conducted the series of interviews over two years, and is the first account in which Putin delved in such detail to Western media.

Showtime describes the series as a “remarkable fourpart documentary series [that] provides intimate insight into Putin’s personal and professional lives, from his childhood under communism, to his rise to power, his relations with four US presidents, and his surprising takes on US-Russian relations today.”

Part one of the documentary aired on Sunday and the last episode is due to air Thursday.