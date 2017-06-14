Heart Attack? Drones Could Come to Your Rescue

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) — Drones have been proposed for some pretty mundane uses, such as delivering pizzas or packages, but new research suggests the high-flying machines could be used to swoop in and save lives.

Swedish researchers think drones can quickly deliver defibrillators to someone whose heart has suddenly stopped beating.

“Each minute that passes after a sudden cardiac arrest decreases the chance of survival by approximately 10 percent,” explained lead investigator Andreas Claesson. He’s a paramedic with the Center for Resuscitation Science at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

“In rural areas, a drone carrying an AED [automated external defibrillator] could arrive far ahead — meaning 16 minutes [faster] — of emergency medical services,” he said.

And that, Claesson said, could “potentially save lives through earlier defibrillation as carried out by bystanders onsite.”

When someone in a hospital has a sudden cardiac arrest, trained staff can immediately use a life-saving defibrillator. These machines electrically shock the heart in the hope of restoring a normal beating rhythm.

If sudden cardiac arrest happens outside a hospital, emergency teams must battle traffic and distance to deliver defibrillators to those in need.

But the new study suggests that drones might be able to outpace ambulances by speeding unobstructed over clogged roads and long distances to drop an easy-to-use AED into the hands of people already on location.

Only about 10 percent of cardiac arrest patients pull through. But a super-fast application of CPR can roughly double or even triple a patient’s survival prospects, Claesson said.

The challenge has been connecting patients with trained emergency medical services (EMS) professionals in a timely way, Claesson noted, particularly in rural settings where hospitals and AED equipment are often far-flung. This means that “the people in the vicinity of a cardiac arrest are crucial for survival,” because they’re essentially the first caregivers.

It’s with that scenario in mind that the study set out to see if delivering defibrillators by drone would be effective, according to Claesson.

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute noted that AEDs are specially designed to be portable and usable by untrained bystanders.