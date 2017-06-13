Secret German Government Report: 6.6 Million Non-Whites on Europe’s Borders

At least 6.6 million nonwhites pretending to refugees are already waiting to invade the Continent, according to a secret German government report leaked to the Bild newspaper.

(New Observer Online)

According to the report, Europe could face a “new wave” of arrivals this summer, as up to 6.6 million nonwhites are “waiting in countries around the Mediterranean to cross into Europe.”

They include more than 2.5 million in North Africa waiting to set off by boat—confident in the knowledge that they only have to travel a few miles off the Libyan coast before the European navy and assorted liberal organizations pick them up and transport them all the way to Italy.

Angela Merkel’s government has not commented on the report, which the Bild says was marked for “internal use only.”

The report warns the number waiting to cross into Europe has risen by 650,000 since the end of January alone—an increase of 12 percent.

It says one million are waiting in Libya, and another million are waiting in Egypt, 430,000 in Algeria, 160,000 in Tunisia, and 50,000 in Morocco. Others are waiting in transit countries along the route, with up to 720,000 in Jordan.

The numbers also include 3.3 million waiting in Turkey. More than 50,000 nonwhites—mostly sub-Saharan Africans fleeing their own self-created disaster zones—have been landed in Italy this year alone, an increase of 45 percent compared to last year.

Most of the invaders are from Nigeria, Bangladesh, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, and the Gambia. None of these nations qualify in any sense at all for asylum, even by the European Union’s own absurd rules on “refugees,” but all of them will be taken in with absolutely no system in place to expel them once again.

What is happening—and what the European liberals are too malicious to admit—is not a “migrant” or “refugee” crisis, but a mass Third World invasion of Europe.

The invaders, all from racial groups with IQs ranging from 50 to 80, are often called “economic migrants” by liberal media and politicians, but that is a generous description. In reality, they are not coming to Europe to “make a success of their lives|” or to “live in peace” but just to take advantage of generous European welfare handouts.

Ultimately, their presence will not “boost” the economy of Europe, but rather drag it down to the Third World level, and destroy what is left of white western European civilization—unless a concerted effort is made to halt the invasion and expel those already present.