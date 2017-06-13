Michelle Obama (Nigger Bitch, Nigger Feminist) to speak at New York synagogue’s adult education center

(JTA) — Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York this fall.

The event, set for Oct. 25, is billed as “An Evening with Former First Lady Michelle Obama.” No topic for her talk has been announced.

Obama advocated for healthy eating and reversing childhood obesity with her “Let’s Move” program, and for empowering girls. She also showed her support for military families during her time in office.

The Streicker Center offers cultural activities and provides an environment for Jewish study for people from all walks of Jewish life.