Megyn Kelly (White Slut, White Feminist) Loses Job After Interviewing Alex Jones (White Freemason, Zionist, White Idiot)

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly’s recent interview with controversial Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist radio host Alex Jones — set to air Sunday night on Kelly’s new NBC show — is receiving significant backlash.

According to The Washington Post, the interview included discussion about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting — which left 20 children and 6 staff members dead. Jones has raised questions in the past about whether the shooting actually took place as reported. The interview with Jones had some accusing Kelly of legitimizing Jones’s conspiracy theory about the shooting.

Now the interview has resulted in a job loss for Kelly. Her invitation to host of the annual Promise Champions Gala on behalf of the gun control group Sandy Hook Promise Foundation has now been rescinded, effectively firing her from the hosting job.

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said SHPF co-Founder and Managing Director Nicole Hockley in a statement. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

Jones himself is also calling for the interview not to be aired. He claimed his views on the matter have been misrepresented and said he was lied to by Kelly prior to the interview about what would be discussed. He claimed he was playing “devil’s advocate” for listeners who don’t buy the official story of the massacre.

“Megyn Kelly lied to me several weeks before she came here, and she said the interview was not going to be about Sandy Hook and the mass shooting there,” Jones stated. “My listeners questioned it. … I played devil’s advocate by saying maybe none of it happened and it was all fake. The other side of me believes those parents I’ve seen on TV, and real mass shootings happen, so it probably did happen.”

For her part, Kelly stated she was merely trying to “shine a light” on Jones as any good journalist ought to do, and noted that people should take notice since Jones’ Infowars received a temporary press pass to the White House and President Donald Trump has appeared on his program.

The Wall Street Journal reported that though the vast majority of Kelly’s advertisers have remained silent during this controversy, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. have pulled its ads from her program.

On top of that, the company even pulled all of its ads from the entirety of NBC News.

“As an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why?” tweeted Kristin Lemkau, chief marketing officer of J.P. Morgan Chase.

It remains to be seen if any other advertisers pull the plug on Kelly’s new program. Regardless of what happens, this certainly isn’t a good start for Kelly at NBC.