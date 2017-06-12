White Americans have Remained “Shockingly European” Despite Decades of Race Mixing Propaganda

One of the largest ever US population genetic study has revealed that European Americans have remained “shockingly European to an incredibly high degree” despite decades of racemixing propaganda.

Furthermore, the study found that only some six million individuals who identify as white, actually have between 1 and 3.5 percent non-European ancestry—and that the vast majority of this admixture occurred five or ten generations ago, making most of these individuals unaware of their ancestry—consciously and in physical appearance (or phenotype).

The study, titled “The Genetic Ancestry of African Americans, Latinos, and European Americans across the United States”, and published in the January 8, 2015 edition of American Journal of Human Genetics, was drawn from data provided by persons requesting personal DNA analysis from the 23andMe company. When requesting DNA analysis, individuals can choose whether to make their anonymized data available for research or not.

More than 80 percent of the customers—150,000 subjects—gave their consent, making the data set used for the study “an order of magnitude bigger” than those usually used to examine population mixing, according to Katarzyna Bryc, a population geneticist at 23andMe and lead author of the new paper. Normally, data sets used to compile such statistics are at most in the hundreds, and often only in the dozens, large.

The study subjects were overwhelmingly of self-identified European ancestry—148,789 of them. There were only 5,269 self-described African Americans and 8,663 Latinos.

According to the research, the essential conclusions are as follows:

* All three study groups in the data set—African Americans, European Americans and Latinos—have ancestry from Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

* Approximately 3.5 percent of European Americans have 1 percent or more African ancestry. Many of these European Americans who describe themselves as “white” may be unaware of their African ancestry since the African ancestor may be 5–10 generations in the past.

* European Americans with African ancestry are found at much higher frequencies in southern states than in other parts of the US.

* The highest levels of African ancestry among self-reported African Americans are found in southern states, especially South Carolina and Georgia—although that was on average less than 75 percent.

* One in every 20 African Americans carries Native American ancestry.

* More than 14 percent of African Americans from Oklahoma carry at least 2 percent Native American ancestry.

* Among self-reported Latinos in the US, those from states in the southwest, especially from states bordering Mexico, have the highest levels of Native American ancestry.

* Latinos, on average, possess 18 percent Native American ancestry, with about 65 percent European DNA and a little over 6 percent of DNA originating in Africa.

* Most Americans with less than 28 percent African-American ancestry say they are white, the researchers found. Anything above that threshold, and people tended to describe themselves as “African-American.”

* Inferred British/Irish ancestry is found in European Americans from all states at mean proportions of more than 20 percent, and represents a majority of ancestry (more than 50 percent mean proportion) in states such as Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

* Inferred Eastern European ancestry is found at its highest levels in Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, stemming from immigration during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, settling in metropolitan areas in the Northeast and Midwest.

* Inferred Iberian ancestry, found overall at lower mean proportions, still represents a measurable ancestry component in Florida, Louisiana, California, and Nevada, and might point to the early Spanish rule and colonization of the Americas.

* Scandinavian ancestry in European Americans is highly localized; most states show only trace mean proportions of Scandinavian ancestry, but it comprises a significant proportion, upward of 10 percent, of ancestry in European Americans from Minnesota and the Dakotas.

* Individuals with more than 5 percent Native American ancestry are most likely to self-identify as Latino, suggesting differences in sociological or historical factors associated with identifying with these groups.

Statistically significant admixture has therefore only occurred in historical times among white Americans.

This means that in more recent times, this admixture rate has slowed considerably, despite a marked increase in pro-racial-mixing propaganda put out by the controlled mass media.

As well-known geneticist blogger Razib Khan pointed out in an article on The Unz Review,although some controlled media articles have presented the new data as “evidence” of the American “melting pot,” the study in fact shows the direct opposite.

As Khan wrote: “What genetics is showing is that in fact white Americans are shockingly European to an incredibly high degree for a population with roots on this continent for 400 years.”

According to Khan, geneticists have long known that “the vast majority of white Americans who are not Hispanic do not have detectable non-European ancestry.”

Furthermore, Khan continued, “we’d be amazed that the indigenous peoples had so little demographic impact, and, that the larger numbers of people of partial African ancestry did not move into the general ‘white’ population,” in contrast to Latin America where, he says, this process did occur.

What Khan calls the “peculiar nature” of white Americans is evident in the illustration to the left. The racial spread for each population group is made up as a triangle, with each corner representing one of the three selected groups (“Native American,” “European,” and “African”).

As to be expected, blacks in America run “the gamut from being mostly African to mostly European,” and the Latino populations show admixture with both Africans and Native Americans.

Khan goes on to point out that while “typical Mexican people are presumed to be mixed between European and Native American, most Mexicans seem to have low, but detectable, levels of African ancestry.” This he ascribes “due to the attested slave population across the Spanish colonies.”

This is a critically important differentiation, Khan said, with the “Old Stock Anglo-American” Europeans, whose “ancestors have been coexistent with people of African origin for at least 250 years by and large” but who did not mix to any significant extent with the nonwhites.

