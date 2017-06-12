The Jewish Monsters of Hollywood

http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-monsters-of-hollywood/

One of the most interesting angles of the Jewish Question for me is the psychological warfare being perpetrated against us via the media, and specifically Hollywood. For me the term monster was an apt description for this post in the sense that we can look at Hollywood as a threatening force, but also as a group of people who like to portray unnatural levels of cruelty and sadism. This is something that we can point out to our friends and family matter-of-factly – this director and that writer are Jewish.

Why do you think they are communicating this message? Why do you think we are being given this narrative? Why is it that the (((white))) guy always has a black girlfriend or vice versa? These are typical questions I casually ask friends and family after watching a movie in the hopes that I will get them to think about it. It’s not as obtrusive as screaming at them we’re all being genocided by x group and we need to take y action. It’s subtle, and subtle works well on the unwashed masses.

This post is the most difficult I’ve had to write for Renegade. The first reason is I’m using it as a distraction as a family member of mine is close to shifting from their mortal coil, and secondly it meant consuming media that I had no interest in watching, not for it being lackluster, but due to its sheer debased aversion to morality. In this post I am going to discuss 2 “writers” or “creators” (as media-types like to be referred to at present) and two movies that for some reason have been made and are being lauded by (((movie critics))).

The original notion I had for this post was to craft a narrative of how Hollywood successfully promotes propaganda that is dangerous to our people, but then a thought occurred to me: How far have things gone within Hollywood from a moral standpoint? I spent some time trying to find material that had been created with explicitly more violent or disturbing themes than the mainstream, but which had still been released and to assess the reaction which those movies received. I was able to settle on 3 movies: The Human Centipede, 120 Days of Sodom and A Serbian Film. For the purposes of this article I will be omitting 120 Days of Sodom as I was unable to complete watching it.

The first movie I will discuss is by a director who calls himself Tom Six, and his movie is the now infamous The Human Centipede (trailer below). The basic premise of the movie is that 2 girls and 1 one guy are surgically attached to each other, ass to mouth in a “centipede” type fashion while on vacation in Germany. Hungry? You won’t be after watching this movie. More disturbingly is that the director consulted with a medical team to ensure that the procedures outlined on the film were “100% medically accurate,” a fact which was used to promote the movie. What peaked my attention about this scat-fetish movie was that the main antagonist, the “mad” surgeon “Hieter” had a very thick German accent and had all of the hallmark trappings of an “evil Nazi,” a theme which decorated the movie throughout various points. The name and its close resemblance to “Hitler” didn’t seem like a coincidence either.

Jews consistently change their names in Hollywood and the media so as to not give the game away as to who is really running the show, interestingly I saw a Rachel Weisz interview where she said this quite openly, but unfortunately it looks like the channel I viewed it on prior has been shoahed. Moving on, with this new level of degeneracy I wanted to confirm that it was written and directed by a chosenite, but researching name changes can be tedious.

However a few days of research eventually paid off. I found an old interview with him (link) where he gives away his history to anyone with eyes who can see. The telling element of the interview is below:

Q: Are you referring to the war? The Nazis keep getting mentioned in your films…

A: Absolutely. That’s an element that comes back. My grandfather was put in a war camp. He wasn’t a Jew but all healthy men were taken by the Germans to work in factories. When I was little he would tell me all these stories about the evil Germans. When I was kid, I remembered those stories. Then when you grow up, you read about the atrocities.

The (((Director))) had family who were sent to war camps, but were healthy German men sent to work camps? I must have missed that specific lesson at (((school))). Do you think that a movement with 99% and higher public support, which raised living standards to those never seen before in Europe, would be described as evil? Would native Germans discuss atrocities immediately after the war? The fact he says that his Grandfather wasn’t a Jew seems like a clear lie. I take this as clear evidence that he is in fact one of the tribe. This movie really reached a new low for me personally and I couldn’t stop asking myself “why?”, why does this movie exist and how sick does one have to be to create something like this? The clear and open torture of gentiles seems to be on the increase within Hollywood (the Hostel series for example) and to me appears to be some sort of new blood-letting ritual transferred to the silver screen. The movie has also been heavily promoted in the (((media))), garnering cult status.

The second movie is something which seems like a mystery to me as I have no idea how this is legal. Frankly speaking it has been outlawed in several countries due to it’s extreme content. I am speaking about A Serbian Film (trailer below)

A Serbian Film is about retired porn star Milos, a middle-aged man struggling to provide for his family, who is lured back into the industry for one last film. He has been offered enough money to set him up for life but, in return, has signed a Faustian pact with the director Vukmir. Milos will have no control over the scenes in which he appears.

This “movie” is vile, and that doesn’t seem to even come close to an accurate description for the depths of its depravity. “Highlights” include the rape of a new-born baby, a scene in which the star decapitates a woman and continues to have sex with her headless torso, a child being forced to watch the protagonist receive fellatio, children watching pornography, raping his own 6 year old son, and the sexual molestation / intercourse with dead people. Necrophilia and pedophilia play dominantly as themes throughout the movie. I want to mention that the scene in which a woman gives birth and then the baby is immediately raped were beyond what I was capable of watching, I had foreknowledge of this scene and when I knew it was “the scene” I simply closed my eyes. I couldn’t bare watching it and even simply listening to the audio made me physically throw-up, a feat which no movie had ever achieved. This scene also led to death threats across Spain and other countries.

For all intents and purposes this is the “sickest” movie I have ever seen, and doing research into it was difficult as there is scarce information about it online. The writer Aleksandar Radivojevic is Jewish, which I was able to confirm as he was listed on an “Influential Jewish New Yorkers” award from 2011. Other movies he has written include E-snuff, another degenerate movie about killing gentile women on film. However, confirming the Jewish nature of anyone else involved in the project was of mixed success and as it wasn’t “concrete”. I have omitted their names from this post. Interestingly I was able to dig up some old message board posts about the funding of the movie being outside of Serbia, which is a country not known for heavy investment in the arts. The message board (translated into English) stated that it was “a non-Serbian Film financed by New York to attack the Serbian national character”.

(((Thomas Ashley))), the CEO of Flixfling and Invincible Pictures, which are distributing the movie within the US, says about the movie:

Shocking and disturbing as it is, this is really a well-made film, everything that happens in the movie happens for a purpose, to get you to the next part of the story…. I’ve seen a lot of horror movies and a lot of exploitation movies and I’ve never had a movie affect me the way this film did.”

After viewing this and now dealing with a mild form of PTSD from its contents, three thoughts came to mind about the purpose of this movie. The first is the normalization of pedophilia and extreme violence within society, the second is demoralization and finally thirdly is the huge psychic or genetic hatred that the Jews have for Gentiles. An ex-(((KGB))) defector Yuri Besmenov details the process of demoralization in the following clip if you aren’t familiar with this term:

These “movies” seem to be a case of art imitating life, as anyone who is familiar with the (((Bolshevik))) revolution understands the sheer brutality of Jewish power when it’s realized. For those who aren’t well versed a video is below:

These are examples where we as a people can stand up and say “enough”, this is not entertainment. This is weaponized propaganda and we will not tolerate it. Do we want to live in a society that deems the rape of infants entertainment? Where incest is looked at as no big deal? The national consciousness will die from a thousand cuts, not a single blow and these 2 movies are just another minor injury to our psyche. Sinead and Kyle mentioned about the responsibility of each of us to create propaganda. I hope posts like this enforce that fact. Everything they promote, we must denounce, and everything they use against us to make us weak, we must reverse and bring our people strength. If we allow them to usurp further power from our countries and institutions then it’s only a matter of time before it happens to our people again as it did in Russia.