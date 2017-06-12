Anti-Israel message stuck to door of Colorado Chabad center

(JTA) — Two men were caught on surveillance video putting a sticker with an anti-Israel message on the door of a Colorado synagogue.

The message stuck to the door of the Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning read “Fight terror, nuke Israel,” the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

One of the men took a photo of the sign before leaving the scene. The message has been removed.

Rabbi Moshe Liberow of Chabad told the newspaper that police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“He seems very proud and happy with his hate,” Liberow said of the vandal who took the picture.

