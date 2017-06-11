Germany Transformed as Hardcore Hooton Plan Implemented

By of The New Nationalist

In 1943, prominent American anthropologist Ernest Hooton wrote an an article headlined “Breed War Strain Out of Germans” for New York Daily newspaper. The concept was an “outbreeding” plan to “destroy German nationalism and ideology while retaining and perpetuating desirable German biological and sociological capacities.”

The Harvard University professor’s proposal called for genetically transforming the German nation by encouraging mating of German women with non-German men, who would be brought into the country in large numbers; and of German men, forcibly held outside of Germany, with non-German women. Ten to 12 million German men would be assigned to forced labor under Allied supervision in countries outside of Germany to rebuild their economies.

“The objects of this measure,” wrote Dr. Hooton, “include reduction of the birthrate of ‘pure’ Germans, neutralization of German ‘aggressiveness’ by outbreeding and denationalization of indoctrinated individuals.”

This scheme, Hooton estimated, would require at least 20 years to be implemented. “During this period, it would encourage the immigration and settlement in Germany of non-German nationals, especially males,” he wrote.

In practice a much more horrific version of the Hooton Plan was jump started with a genocide. An estimated five million or more German POWs (see Rhine-Meadows death camps- You Tube banned in Europe) and civilians were exterminated and murdered in the Hellstorm period of 1944-1946 – (You Tube banned every where) when Germany was prostrate and defeated.

This is hidden history that is shockingly and totally suppressed. TNN holds that everyone with poor or non-existent interpretative frameworks of real history should watch these two videos. If nothing else you should also watch these videos to ask yourself the question as to why they are banned and suppressed.

Now that Germany’s birth rate is below the replacement level, millions of racially and culturally alien migrants are welcomed in Germany. The number of children of mixed ethnicity has sharply increased, and the ethnic-cultural character of much of the country has been drastically altered, especially in the larger cities.

Now come official figures from Germany’s Federal Statistics Office (FSO): 40% of German residents under age 18 have foreign roots. As of 2014, the biggest group are Turks at 1.52 million. Another 8.3 million are from other white European backgrounds, with Poles the largest group, followed by Romanians, Italians, Greeks, Croatians and Serbs. In the post Hellstorm period and up to 2014, the trend was more about Europeanizing Germany (with a major Turkish and Balkan factor), and not so much about white democide or mortacide. This was also a natural consequence of Germany’s role in the EU.

But since then, the vast majority come from Muslim countries and from Africa. Not even the extreme Hooton Plan would have promoted this mix. Hooton in general pushed for Europeanizing Germany. The FSO data collected in mid 2015 fails to reflect the more than 1.6 million migrants who arrived during that year and the first half of 2016, which skews the numbers even higher. There are today noticeable numbers of French and English speaking Africans on the streets of German cities. In Berlin, people with a migration background comprise 30% of residents. Ethnic Germans are already minority in the district center and many of the surrounding central districts.

Even before cuck Angela Merkel “opened the lock,” a quarter of people between the ages of 15 and 45 had foreign roots in 2014. Today, as mentioned, 40% under 18 do. Opening the lock is very much an extremist hard-core Hooton scheme. Leftist politican (((Dr Gregor Gysi))) explains it all while smirking and licking his chops. He proclaims ethnic Germans are Nazis and it is good that they die off.

The following video makes its points. Thus it is also banned in Europe by Gysi and his ilk. Curious as to why?

