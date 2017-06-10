Portman joins push for cuts to Medicaid expansion funds

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rob Portman has joined with other Republicans in pushing for a compromise to gradually reduce federal dollars for Medicaid expansion in Ohio and other states.

Portman

The new effort is in contrast with the House-passed measure that eliminates the Medicaid funding by 2020.

Senate Republicans have not agreed on the plan, but it would provide Ohio and other states with seven additional years of federal money to help pay the costs of expanding coverage of Medicaid, a joint federal and state program that pays health-care costs for low-income and disabled people.

The Medicaid expansion was a major feature of the 2010 health-care law known as the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

It allowed Gov. John Kasich to use federal money to provide coverage to more than 700,000 low-income people in the state.

Obamacare allowed states to provide Medicaid coverage to families of four earning as much as $33,948 a year, which is 138 percent above the federal poverty line.

“In addition to my efforts to give governors more time and flexibility to adjust to a new system, I’m working with my colleagues to provide governors with a dedicated new funding stream to ensure those using expanded Medicaid resources to treat their addiction can continue to receive treatment as they work to get back on their feet,” Mr. Portman (R., Ohio) said.

Emmalee Kalmbach, a Kasich spokesman, said the governor “has previously said that he’s willing to consider a reasonable transition to a regular match, but it would depend on states also getting additional flexibility they need to manage their programs.”

Mr. Portman’s plan provoked intense criticism from those who want to retain Medicaid expansion.

Amanda Wurst, a spokesman for the Alliance for Health Care Security, said Mr. Portman “is giving Ohio families a sucker punch in the gut.”

“Taking straight from the disastrous House health-care repeal, this proposal repeals Medicaid for almost 700,000 Ohioans, putting health care for seniors, people with disabilities, and children at risk,” Ms. Wurst said. “This is a sad and stunning sellout of his Ohio constituents.”

Mr. Portman objected to the House bill passed last month because even though he said the “status quo” under Obamacare is “unsustainable,” the House bill “does not do enough to protect Ohio’s Medicaid-expansion population, especially those who are receiving treatment for heroin and prescription-drug abuse.”

Under the House bill, people who were in the expanded program before 2020 would be grandfathered in, but those dropping out could not return, meaning the number receiving coverage under the Medicaid expansion would shrink.

States could continue to provide expanded Medicaid coverage, but would have to pick up more of the price tag, which could cost Ohio as much as $1.2 billion a year by 2021.

Like Mr. Portman, Mr. Kasich opposes the House bill.

About 2.6 million people in Ohio are enrolled in Medicaid.