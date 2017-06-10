http://www.renegadetribune.com/modern-terror-ancient-deception/

Less than two weeks after Manchester, London was the scene for yet another terror attack, the capitol’s second in under two months. Again we were treated to the 24 hour rolling news coverage, which has become the Reality TV of our time. As with all modern forms of entertainment, it is fully interactive. People flock to social media to voice opinions and virtue signal to their respective groups. In these mini echo chambers everyone’s a winner. Anyone that disagrees with you is obviously a commie/fascist (highlight as appropriate) so with victory complete, they sleep easy having done put the world to right.

Egos aside, social media can be an interesting place, especially in finding motive to the current madness. Last weekend many of my nationalist brothers and sisters again let me down. Apparently the government and media outlets, who are actively trying to genocide the white race, can still be trusted when it comes to Muslim terror. The left also fall victim to this double think. Although fully aware of media and political corruption, they believe when it comes to unwashed “refugees”, these corrupt leaders suddenly developed hearts of gold.

Most nationalists seem eager to jump on this false narrative as it appears to play into their hands. They prefer to follow the old adage “don’t look a gift horse in the mouth”. Homer’s Iliad, though, taught me never to accept gifts from my enemies, especially of the horse variety. So it begs the question:

Why would our enemies fake Islamic terror, whilst trying to convince us to accept more Islamic immigrants?

First I would like to say the terror is not fake; that part is real. Terror is a psychological reaction to something, not the action itself. This terror brings about confusion and shock, which puts people into a state where they are easily manipulated.

There is also another psychological trick being played here, one normally used on infants, yet surprisingly effective on adults. This is the old reverse psychology technique, where you feign a response to invoke a desired counter in the other. I have already seen this used on my nationalist friends with great effect. Remember when the SPLC told us Milk was a white power symbol? More recently we had the “OK” hand gesture. Without realising it they had fallen for the oldest trick in the book. My fellow nationalists lapped it up (literally in the case of milk). All over Twitter white nationalist gleefully posted pics drinking milk and flashing the newest white power symbol. They had literally allowed their enemies to control their behavior and define their symbols.

All war is based on deception” ~ Sun Tzu

As Sun Tzu’s famous quote implies, deception is nothing new in war and we are at war. As I mentioned earlier, In Homer’s Iliad we see the crafty Greeks feign defeat and the Trojans gladly take their bounty, only to later regret it. This is an interesting twist on a very old military tactic – the feigned retreat.

Being an English man, I am all too aware of just how effective and devastating this can be.

Many English nationalists hold King Harold Godwineson to be the last true King of England, and as such, his final battle at Hastings invokes poignant reflection. On the fateful day of October the 14th 1066, England’s future was to be decided. Harold had only been King since January of the same year and had already faced off Harald Hadrada and won at the battle of Stamford bridge. After force marching his troops over most of England, Harold was poised to take on William the Bastard and his Norman army.

Harold’s army in Germanic/Scandinavian tradition was almost entirely comprised of melee infantry with a handful of archers. Williams army was quite different, with only half made up of melee infantry and the rest divided between archers and horsemen. Harold, in keeping with his units’ strengths, formed a defensive shield wall atop Caldbec hill. Streams, copses and marsh land helped defend his flanks. If William was to use his army to full effect he would need to force Harold out of his advantage.

The battle started well for Harold, with wave after wave of Norman men routed on his shield wall. Harold’s men, losing discipline, began chasing the routing Normans, in an attempt to stop them reforming, but this would soon prove fatal. It is possible that upon noticing this William had an idea that would change the fate of not only the battle, but England’s future. Whatever the origin, William devised a new strategy; he would feign a retreat to pull Harold’s men from their defensive position.

Having little success, William pulled back his forces to regroup and set his new plan in action. On returning to the field things appeared to go as before, William’s men routed on one of Harold’s flanks. Harold’s men now lulled into a sense of security and over confidence again gave chase. This time, though, William was waiting with troops hidden by the slope. As the pursuing Anglo-Saxons became scattered, William struck. Unable to reform their line fast enough, many an Anglo-Saxon was cut down. Harold, though, managed to reform his lines, but in the chaos of war William used this same tactic several times. Each time Harold’s shield wall became thinner and with William’s men gaining morale, Harold’s shield wall eventually broke.

Whether by arrow or sword is still debated, but Harold fell. As with so many an ancient battle, when the leader falls, the army is routed. So with Harold’s fate determined, so too was England’s. Even though William was crowned on Christmas day 1066, it would take him four years to fully bring the English to heel. As new leaders arose among the English, no quarter of his new kingdom was untouched by war, as rebellion after rebellion flared. Without proper organisation, though, all were put down by William the Bastard, now to be known as William the conqueror.

It could be argued that this battle not only held the fate of England in its hands, but the whole world. Among William’s entourage were Jewish money lenders, and as such, the beginnings of the Jewish money monopoly in England began.

So how does this relate to our current situation? What do fake terror attacks have to do with a battle 950 years ago?

Well I put forward the idea that one of the uses of these terror attacks is a kind of feigned retreat. Goaded by the belief that our enemy has unwittingly given us exploitable advantage, many rush forth. In their excitement, they play right into our enemy’s hands.

Soon after the terror attacks the same old memes began to play out on social media. The “keep calm and carry on” meme began to lose sway, even among the unpolitical. The right began to surge – no more empty prayers! Now is the time for action! But what action?

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy “the midget” Robinson (aka Paul Harris and Andrew McMaster), has had a recent surge of media attention in the past few months and was on hand to provide the answer.

There you have it. Bring back and expand internment, even to those who “support” terrorists, mobilise the army and bring in martial law. In short, expand government powers. Many will hear “Tommy’s” words in and in hasty excitement view them as not only reasonable, but essential.

Those with a better memory will see instant similarity to how “hate speech” laws were introduced in Britain. With Abu Hamza’s reign of verbal terror, Brits were demanding “new laws” and “more government powers” to deal with such verbal abuse. It didn’t take long for the government to “cave in” to such overwhelming pressure. In 2006 the current hate speech laws were expanded to include “racial and religious hatred”. This exact law was used to send former National Action member Lawrence Burns to jail for 4 years, for a handful of Facebook posts.

When “Tommy” says extremist, when the government gets new powers to intern “terrorists” and their “supporters”, they are talking about you, the white man concerned with his nations state.

With obvious divide and conquer and psychological re-framing going on, there is much more to these events than what I have put forth. Yet we would be wise to learn from the error of Harold’s men on that day in 1066. Do not be fooled into making hasty advances only to find your self isolated and outnumbered, as your perceived advantage is turned into your funeral pyre. Remember he who controls the narrative of the battle determines its outcome.