Bipartisan backlash erupts after Trump proposes slashing $3 million from Holocaust Museum funds

Some members of President Donald Trump’s own party are revolting in the wake of his proposal to slash $3 million in funding from the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

The Hill reports that a bipartisan group of 64 lawmakers sent Trump a letter this week decrying his proposed cuts to the museum, which he proposed in his recently released budget.

“In our view, the mission of the museum has never been more important, particularly as the number of anti-Semitic attacks around the world rises,” the lawmakers wrote. “Now is not the time to cut funding for this national treasure.”

Among the lawmakers who signed the letter were Reps. Stephanie Murphy, (D-Fla.), Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), John Katko, (R-N.Y.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, similarly told the president that slashing the museum’s funds would be a major mistake.

“The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is the most important American institution preserving the memory of the six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis and educating future generations about the importance of combating hate and bigotry,” he wrote.

The $5 million cut would represent a 5 percent decrease in the Holocaust Museum’s funding in 2017.