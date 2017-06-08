Alabama Replaces Work Requirements on Food Stamps… Stats Show Massive Amount of People Leaving Program

Give a man a fish, and he’ll eat for a day. Hand him an EBT card with an endless food stamp program, and he’ll never work again.

That may not be the most memorable proverb, but it explains what many conservatives have suspected for decades.

Now, the state of Alabama has confirmed it: People become dependent on government handouts when there’s no incentive to keep a job.

According to Alabama Media Group, 13 counties in the southern state recently reinstated work requirements for their government food programs, and the results were staggering. Food stamp usage dropped by 85 percent.

Before this year, those counties waived the work requirements as a response to high unemployment. Now that the economy is improving, the requirements were put back in place — and the number of adults receiving taxpayer-funded food stamps fell from 5,538 to only 831.

“Based on the trend, the number of (able-bodied adults without dependents) recipients for SNAP benefits is expected to continue to decline statewide and in the formerly 13 exempted counties,” stated John Hardy, a representative from the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

“Able bodied” is the key term. Contrary to liberal fear mongering, the work requirement only applies to adults between the ages of 18 and 50 who do not have dependents, and are physically able to seek employment.

In other words, a disabled mother is still able to receive benefits, but a single person who is fully capable of working but chooses not to due to laziness will now have some explaining to do.

Employment or participation in an approved career training program both fulfill the new state requirements.

Food stamp users throughout the United States cost taxpayers around $71 billion annually.

Enrollment in government assistance programs skyrocketed under Barack Obama’s eight years in office, but President Donald Trump has pledged to reduce the number of able bodied workers who are defrauding the system.