Here’s a First: Hezbollah Paper Says Putin is Jewish

Russian president Vladimir Putin is considered many things: a war criminal and a dictator, on one hand; a strong leader and the savior of the West on the other. Jewishness is not something he is oft accused of, but Lebanon’s As-Safir ran an article by Sami Kleib Tuesday entitled “Putin’s Jewishness, does it benefit the Arabs and Syria?”
The article alleges that Russia under Putin enjoys close strategic relations with the Jewish state. "No Russian or Soviet president has offered more to Israel than Putin," the article read in its opening paragraph. To this end, Kleib cites frequent visits to Moscow by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and military sales between the two countries.
But Kleib goes even farther in his attempt to prove Putin’s supposed Jewishness. “Some novels on Putin say he lived in a Jewish neighborhood when he was young,” wrote Kleib. Other outlets have reported on the Jews in Putin’s life too.
On whether Putin’s good relations with Jews in Russia, Eastern Europe and Israel will benefit the Arabs, Kleib suggests Russia play a larger role in mediating between Israel and “the resistance,” referring to Hezbollah, Iran, Syria and others who oppose Israel’s existence.
As-Safir is generally considered a supporter of the March 8 Alliance in Lebanon, which includes Hezbollah.
Surprisingly, there are actually a number of conspiracy websites that claim that Putin is Jewish. Here’s one great piece of “proof”:
Putin traces his earliest connection to Judaism back to his early childhood in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, when he befriended a Jewish family that lived in his apartment block. In his 2000 autobiography, Putin wrote that the unnamed family loved him and that he used to seek its company.
“They were observant Jews who did not work on Saturdays and the man would study the Bible and Talmud all day long,” Putin wrote. “Once I even asked him what he was muttering. He explained to me what this book was and I was immediately interested.” Can anyone believe that Jews let goyim read their holy books?
Just look at Putin’s face and ears closely; he is no more a Christian than Benjamin Netanyahu.
The As Safir article seems to be copying its information from one of the conspiracy sites.