Comey: Trump insisted he had never been involved with Russian ‘hookers’ (LOL….)

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify on Thursday that President Donald Trump personally told him that he had never been involved with prostitutes during his trips to Russia.

According to prepared testimony released on Wednesday afternoon, Comey will describe how Trump tried to assure him that he had not been compromised by Russian intelligence services.

On the morning of March 30, the President called me at the FBI,” Comey will testify. “He described the Russia investigation as ‘a cloud’ that was impairing his ability to act

on behalf of the country. He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia. He asked what we could do to ‘lift the cloud.’”

Comey responded to the president’s request by telling him that “we were investigating the matter as quickly as we could, and that there would be great benefit, if we didn’t find anything, to our having done the work well.”

Trump’s insistence that he wasn’t involved with Russian hookers was likely a reference to unverified third-party intelligence that he had hired Russian prostitutes to perform a “golden shower” on a bed at a Russian hotel.