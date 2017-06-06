http://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/trump-will-live-tweet-during-testimony-of-former-fbi-director-james-comey-report/

President Donald Trump will reportedly respond live on Twitter as former FBI Director James Comey testifies to a Senate committee this week.

On Thursday, Comey is expected to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee about his firing and whether Trump attempted to influence the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The White House had initially said that it would be setting up a “war room” to deal with Comey’s testimony, but sources this week revealed that officials had failed to follow through with the plan.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa told MSNBC on Tuesday that the president would directly respond to Comey on Twitter as the testimony is underway.

“I was just talking to some White House officials this morning and their view is that the president himself wants to be the messenger, his own warrior, his own lawyer, his own spokesman,” Costa explained. “Some outside people, some surrogates will be available.”

“But the president is expected to be tweeting on Thursday in response to Comey, not to stay quiet during the testimony,” he added. “Because he himself wants to be the one driving the process.”