THIS THUG TRIES TO ROB A STORE WHERE EVERY CUSTOMER IS ARMED

People who support gun control often argue that it would be disastrous if everyone was walking around with a gun at all times. They fear that it would make firearm accidents more likely, and in the event that a robber or a mass shooter is on the loose, there would be a chaotic hail of gunfire from all directions.

It’s a silly argument to make, considering that even in states where there are loose gun laws, and where it is easy to obtain a concealed carry permit, only a minority of citizens carry guns at all times. But for the sake of argument, what would happen if everyone was armed in the vicinity of a violent criminal?

Perhaps this footage of a liquor store robbery in Brazil can answer that question. It shows what happens when a robber tries to hold up a store where every customer is packing heat.

The footage, which was originally posted on Liveleak, is dated May 31st, 2017. The gunman enters the store with a motorcycle helmet to conceal his face, but appears to drop his weapon after he walks past one of the customers. Then he is shot after every customer draws a gun on him.

Not many details about this incident have been released so far. It’s not clear if the robber survived. It’s also not clear if the customers were plainclothes police officers, or if they were ordinary citizens. Though the latter of those possibilities wouldn’t be far fetched. For starters, you’ll notice that the customers aren’t sporting the short, military style haircuts that most Brazilian cops have, nor are they all carrying the same type of firearm.

Also, Brazil has one of the highest violent crime rates in world, and their gun laws that make it very difficult for most people outside of law enforcement to carry firearms in public. However, more than a third of the guns in that country are unregistered, so clearly most people are ignoring their government’s onerous gun laws.

It’s very possible that in the footage, we’re seeing several civilians break the law to protect themselves and the cashier.

Regardless of who these people are, it just goes to show that the best crime deterrent isn’t a cop who will show up five minutes after a victim calls 911. It’s people who are armed, and on the scene when a crime takes place.