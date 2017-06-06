Dems Want Hillary Clinton to Step Out of Spotlight

Back in March, Hillary Clinton announced at a St. Patrick’s Day event in Scranton, Pennsylvania that she was finally ready to put her presidential loss behind her and re-enter the political fray.

“I am ready to come out of the woods and to help shine a light on what is already happening around kitchen tables, at dinners like this,” Clinton told the women’s group, according to The New York Times.

Less than three months later, her fellow Democrats have a stern demand for the former Democrat standard-bearer: Get the heck back in the woods.

That’s according to The Hill, which contacted “more a dozen Democrats” who have been infuriated by comments Clinton has made blaming the DNC for her loss last November.

The most recent of these remarks came at the Recode Conference in California last week, in which she said, “I inherit(ed) nothing from the Democratic Party … I mean it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it … to keep it going.”

“Good God, what is she doing?” a source described as a “longtime aide” said.

“She’s apparently still really, really angry. I mean, we all are. The election was stolen from her, and that’s how she feels.

“But to go out there publicly again and again and talk about it? And then blame the DNC?” the aide continued. “It’s not helpful to Democrats. It’s not helpful to the country, and I don’t think it’s helpful to her.”

I want you to consider that quote carefully: Even people who’ve concluded that the election was “stolen” are telling her to cut out her lamentations. And that’s not the only Democrat who thinks it’s time for her to decamp to the woods like her name was Thoreau.

“If she is trying to come across as the leader of the angry movement of what happened in 2016, then she’s achieving it,” a former Obama aide said. “But part of the problem she had was she didn’t have a vision for the Democratic Party, and she needs to now take a break and let others come to the forefront.”

The unnamed Obama aide said Clinton’s remarks make it more difficult to reboot a DNC that’s in turmoil.

“It’s hard to do that when you have the former nominee out there in a newsy, aggressive manner,” the aide said.

“Newsy?” “Aggressive?” That’s clearly gendered, triggering language, unnamed Obama aide. It’s time to check your male privilege. I mean, assuming you are male.

One aide who worked on Clinton’s campaign defended her by saying that Clinton now feels at liberty to say whatever she really feels now that she’s not going to be seeking elected office again.

“She’s saying the same stuff she would say on a phone call with me,” the aide said. “And I think she’ll continue to have a national dialogue on what needs to be fixed.”

Even in her defense, however, the aide seems to have revealed too much. We’ve long suspected that this is the real Hillary Clinton: petty, vindictive, and totally unwilling to engage with anyone who doesn’t judge her in the same vainglorious way she judges herself.

Before Nov. 8 of last year, Democrats were more than willing to overlook these ghastly character flaws, mostly because they believed Clinton was their ticket to retaining the White House. She wasn’t, and they’ve suddenly discovered that the firehose of Hillary’s wrath — previously directed at the “vast right-wing conspiracy” — is now being trained upon them.

However, it’s difficult to have sympathy for these Democrats. As long as they believed Clinton was a winning steed, they were more than willing to ride her, no matter how glaring her flaws were. In defeat, she’s turned into a bucking bronco, eager to throw her supporters off the mount and trample them as vengeance. If the Democrats didn’t see this coming, they have only themselves to blame.