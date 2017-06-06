AMBASSADOR NIKKI HALEY (ZIONIST, FREEMASON, FEMINIST) LANDS IN ISRAEL, BEGINS THREE-DAY VISIT

US AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks following a vote at the Security Council. (photo credit:REUTERS)

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport early Wednesday morning.

Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, welcomed Haley on her arrival and will accompany Trump’s UN representative throughout her visit.

“The citizens of Israel are delighted to welcome you today in our country and thank you for standing strongly alongside us,” said Danon. “We are hoping to introduce you to Israel in the coming days and further deepen the cooperation between us.”

Ambassador Haley is due to meet Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuvin Rivlin.

During her three-day trip, Haley is expected to tour Israel’s Holocaust Museum, Yad Vashem and the Jerusalem’s Old City. The US Ambassador will also receive a security briefing from military officials on Israel’s northern border. Haley will conclude her visit with meetings with senior figures from the Palestinian Authority.