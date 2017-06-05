Three police shot, man dead after ‘terrorist attack’ in Melbourne, Australia

(CNN) An armed standoff in Melbourne, Australia, which left one civilian dead and two police in hospital was a “terrorist incident,” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters Tuesday.

The Australian leader said the attack in the suburb of Brighton had “shocked all Australians.”

“This terrorist attack by a known criminal, a man who was only recently released on parole, is a shocking, cowardly crime. It is a terrorist attack and it underlines the need for us to be constantly vigilant,” he said.

One man was killed and three police officers shot after a standoff at an apartment building in Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters a woman had been held hostage in an apartment Monday.

Later, police said they were aware of a claim from ISIS that one of its “soldiers” carried out the attack.

“Police are aware of the claim and it will form part of the investigation,” Victoria Police senior media officer Natalie Webster said.

ISIS issued the claim through its Amaq News Agency in Arabic and English.

Police were called to the scene after emergency calls reported loud bangs or explosions, Crisp said, adding no detonations had been confirmed.

Once law enforcement arrived at the apartment block shortly after 4 p.m. local time, they found a man dead on the lobby floor with a gunshot wound.

A second man was holding a woman against her will in one of the apartments. Police earlier said they attempted to negotiate with him but Crisp said later he was not aware of any contact with the gunman.

Two hours later, the gunman unexpectedly left the apartment and began firing at police. Three male officers were shot before the assailant was gunned down. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening, police said.

Brighton is a suburban area in eastern Melbourne, known for its affluent residents and close proximity to the beaches of Port Philip Bay.