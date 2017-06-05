Jews responsible for all of world’s ills, says Al-Aqsa preacher

A Muslim cleric has told worshipers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque that Jews are responsible for all of the world’s ills and that Muslims will defeat the US.

Jews are “the masters of the world and its corrupters… They are behind all the strife in the world… They cause all the killing, the slaughter, and the destruction everywhere,” he said in his address.

Sheikh Muhammad ‘Ayed, also known as Abu Abdallah, read from “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a forged text produced in Russia at the end of the 19th century, which purports to outline Jewish plans to take over the world. It has been used by anti-Semites throughout the 20th and 21st centuries as justification for their views.

Sheikh Muhammad went on to say that the caliphate — a possible reference to the Islamic State group — would “clip America’s nails and then move on to chopping off its hands… and then we will chop off its feet and drive it out of our countries,” according to the Middle East Media Research Institute’s TV monitoring project.

“After it can no longer remain here, we will march upon it,” he added.

The sheikh, who preaches at what is Islam’s third holiest shrine, regularly makes extremist remarks against Jews and the West.

In September, he called on Muslim migrants to Europe to produce children in order to conquer the continent “in the name of the coming caliphate.”