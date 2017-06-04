http://www.renegadetribune.com/death-average-joe-murica/

I could make this a very short article. Average Joe ‘Murica is dead. He’s dead, Jim. Caput. Toast. Six feet under. One lightbulb short of registering a heartbeat on the EKG machine. Toast, burnt. One vertebrae short of a camel’s unbroken back. However, in my twenty-eighth year, I find that it has become increasingly difficult to explain Weltanschauung to people without an army of digressions. So let’s talk about the death of average Joe ‘Murica.

First of all, why aren’t you spelling America right? Don’t you know this is America?

Ayuh. The reason I am using the derisive case is because what’s left of Average Joe ‘Murica is too busy stroking off to fantasy football in his apartment to know how badly I am mocking him. Average Joe ‘Murica is a relic, and nobody should mourn his passing.

Average Joe ‘Murica used to be the glue that held this country together. Yes, this country. I realise I have readership from several landmasses. (Which is an exceptionally humbling and rewarding thought.) However, to my advantage or detriment, I am American. And make no mistake, I will not apologise for this, nor humble myself before the Continentals. Nationalism is a question of Culture as determined by genetic influx.

That said, average Joe ‘Murica is a relic. He is a creature of rhetoric. He is a thing of pomp and circumstance. Would someone better read than I remind the name of the progenitor for this quote: “a tale told by an idiot, sound and fury signifying nothing”? It’s fitting. Average Joe ‘Murica is a hapless plebe, belonging to an underclass of citizens riding on the coattails of a dying civilisation. Average Joe ‘Murica is a corpse who hasn’t thought to check his pulse to realise he is deceased.

He takes pride in the achievements of his country. He boasts of grandiosity in such a manner that ignores the reality of things. What is average Joe ‘Murica proud of? Is it his mortgage, his crushing student debt, his overpowering taxes, the multitude of deleterious hours he must grind out at a menial job to pay the aforementioned? Average Joe ‘Murica, by way of implicit consent, glorifies his debt slavery.

Average Joe ‘Murica is loud. He shouts slogans that mean nothing. He leads a life unexamined. He waves a flag which stands as a symbol illustrating his disenfranchisement. He is too stupid to see the irony of his situation. Anything that disagrees with his infinitely shrinking worldview does so merely because it hates freedom.

Freedom…?

Freedom?

Hell Yeah! …’Murica.

Sheeit.

Yes, the freedom to work forever, missing vital aspects of life. You work through your fertile cycles so that your wife does not have the time to give you sons and daughters – it’s all well, we were overpopulated anyway. If you’re strong enough to breed, you work through your sons’ waxing years. You work through the holidays. You work your life to the bone … to pay for someone else’s cheque. To have substandard medical care at overinflated prices, and you have the ‘privilege’ to drive by free clinics that cater to aliens and muds … on your way to work. To suffer social degeneration and defend the dissent from glory as part of a culture of ‘freedom.’ You have the freedom to watch as the culture waxes vulgar, while dissent is labelled communism and you are accused of tyranny for daring to challenge the mass to pursue a freedom to greatness. Freedom to cater to the lowest common denominator. Freedom to embrace unchecked capitalism. It is a capitalism that strips the individual of humanity, reducing us to basic cogs in a broken wheel. Question it, you are now a communist. Welcome, Kamerad.

Freedom to embrace a double standard that sees minorities automatically enrolled in a form of socialism that affords them benefits that increase their wellbeing. A wellbeing that the average White American cannot afford… but defends as being part of the cost of liberty.

Don’t love it? Leave it!

‘Murica. Fuck yeah.

Gawd bless America!

So speaks Average Joe ‘Murica, the armchair strongman who could not bench-press his own weight for he weighs 300lbs and hasn’t touched a dumbbell since his football days. Joe ‘Murica, the man who loves the gun show, but wouldn’t shoot a gun. (Let alone actually defend his land.) He will, however, glory in talking gobshite about shooting other Whites who he feels are too socialist. (Whatever that is.) Would he? Probably not. Average Joe ‘Murica, the boaster who can’t live up.

Will anyone miss Average Joe ‘Murica now that he is dead? No. It’s not often I recommend we celebrate a death, but this one counts. The America that Joe worships died in the cradle. It’s tragic, but there you go. Mind you, America could have been great. In this, and perhaps this alone, I do agree with Trump. However, what is great for the Racial Nationalist is not at all great to the Civic Nationalist, not that Trump even qualifies for that low common denominator. The Nationalist realises that the road to greatness is paved in Blood – and for the misunderstood Liberal that might be reading, that was *not* a violent statement. Just an exclusionary one.

The liberals have long prayed for the death of average Joe ‘Murica. They have plotted his demise for years, all the while using him as a useful platform to promulgate their coddle-brained ninny programmes. Yes. The liberal has disaffected Joe the longest, but his death does not affect the outcome they desired. Joe ‘Murica has long been the poster child by which Liberals recruited more. You can think like us, or you can look like *him.*

In increasing numbers, American Conservatives are stepping away from the unchecked chicanery. Many are not satisfied with being basic sycophants, siphoning endless aphorisms from a dead nationalism that signaled nothing. The flag wavers from Reagan’s dawn have found that the rheumatism does not let their wrists wave the flag. The younger crowd that would have filled the shoes of boomer nationals cannot afford an American made American flag to wave, and the baby boomers would cast scorn on anyone who bought a cheap Chinese import, despite the fact that wages don’t pay for expenses.

Old Glory hangs closer to the ground. The space between flags has gone from house to house, to street to street. In his wake, there is a thirst for solidarity. What instinct knows, but bias rejects, is that the American Dream has become untenable. The young, up-and-coming generation cannot afford to front the bill left by our immediate forbears. The dream had progenesis in the souls of European pioneers, but in light of their defection, what remains is a socialist nightmare. When you change architects mid project, can the building ever be completed well? Most don’t dare admit it, but the very melting pot they felt would enrich them, has impoverished them. But in their hearts, they know. And this is why the once deafening thunder of Average Joe ‘Murica is boiling down to a murmur and a whimper.

Joe ‘Murica denied it, and has alienated his constituents. He has driven them out. Even Conservatives are becoming embarrassed by the Joe ‘Murica Show. Many have joined the Alt. Right and are being redoctrinated. Others still, like myself, have become self-styled Nationalists and have chosen a lonely life of idealised isolationism rather than toe the line. There are others, but we don’t care about them. Not yet. There’s a point to this, and if you bear with me, I shall get there in due course.

In time, Average Joe ‘Murica’s death throes will send more numbers into the American ideological diaspora. Reader, for once, dispense with your baggage from this country and realise: this is a pivotal time. I understand America is hated, and Americans bear the brunt of hatred. It’s really not all that simple.

When you come across flak and are tempted to damn all Americans, please consider: the more desperate and blind and ridiculous the rhetoric becomes, the denial, the clinging to system narratives… these are the throes of a dying animal that is subconsciously aware that the end is near, and that there is no light. Moreover, Americans are not the only demographics with rhetoric. In all White countries, everywhere, the salvageable have been betrayed by the Betas. It is in the nature of the lesser mind to cater to the majority opinion, rather than adhere to a code of honour. For the Beta, honour is dictated by social relevance. They are creatures of crowd, and geographic location does not change this.

The “American” narrative known globally is not really American at all. It is Zionist, and it is a thin veil for a globalist structure designed exclusively to strip identity and erase disclosure of the will. The veil is so thin that it must be psychologically defended with violence. Lies are always defended with terror, and the simplest tactic of terror is to overawe your opponent.

Think about it. The loudness of the childish symphony produced in America is proof that the system is collapsing. It is a death throe. The first response of a child when confronted with unwelcome truth is to deny it. The more the resistance, the more noise is employed. It concludes with arm flapping and tantrums. Liberals have used their overpowering noise to drown resistance for years. The Conservatives have used their noise to stultify progress to the same effect. The noise is a tacit admission of guilt. It’s the same as OJ Simpson’s infamous glove.

When the noise of rhetoric dies, when the echo of Average Joe ‘Murica reverberates into nothingness, the questions will remain. Why do we keep helping Israel? Why do select groups get special treatment? I’m really not as free as I think. Freedom isn’t free, and it sure as Hell isn’t what I’ve been told it is. Why do we have to help Ah-Free-Kuh? Do I really want my children growing up in a world flooded with Somalians and Syrians? Have we really made the world better? These disaffected Americans will go somewhere. The Average Joe ‘Murican will probably not turn to the Liberal, once he sees that his Conservatism has failed.

I know, I can hear it already: ‘we don’t need them.’ No, we don’t. They’re a large component of why we’re in this mess. In fact, they really *are* why we’re in this mess. Mechanistically speaking, our current deracination would not have occurred if Beta Whites (Average Joe ‘Murica with his slogans) would have learned to grow a real spine. Without them, the alien control nexus could have had nothing to infect, no raw meat to eat. Consider the ramifications of this. Unawakened Whites are currently our stumbling block.

But ‘they’ are currently non-entities. That’s what folks still asleep are. Everyone in the Nationalist sphere began somewhere else. And if we are honest that we want to preserve the White Race, then we have to realise that the numbers of unawakened Americans and Europeans will eventually prove useful. Our cause is unsustainable if our numbers don’t grow.

Consider this: at the very least, if we can neutralise opposition by reducing their hostility toward us, then we have done as well as securing actual numbers. The absence of opposition is, in many ways, comparable to gross capita. So. For that reason alone, the void left by the current revaluation of morals must be attended by Nationalists. When Average Joe ‘Murica stops chanting, however briefly, we are heard. With increasing vicissitude.

Ignoring the System, our time is coming. Cultural revolutions, believe it or not, begin with whispers in the street. No revolution began with immediacy, or without cultural reshaping. In short, no revolution began without the conversion of the Beta citizens from one rhetoric to the next. For all you Nationalists stamping their feet in impatience, by alienating the masses of unconverted Whites with merry meathead rhetoric, you only serve to hand them back to the Jews and their media control on a bloody kosher silver platter. L’chaim!

It is my firm conviction that ignoring these facts will prove extremely self-defeating. There will be a cascade effect in Average Joe ‘Murica’s wake. We’re already starting to see it. Consider this: with a reduction in the noise from Liberals and Conservatives, there opens a freedom for those receptive to consider Third Positions. There really can’t be any other way. The ultimate pathway to change is negotiable, but the fact that opposition requires neutralisation does not. Nor does it follow that we can effectively neutralise an opposition with precision without working through the ranks to get to the string pullers.

Even if we were to miraculously solve the question of foreign influence on White thought, this would not repair the damage done to existing Whites. It would not mend the rifts in families caused by it, heal the broken friendships, restore the broken lives that the growing rift is causing. Experience proves that, much like the Analogy of the Cave, the ignorant must be shown the light. If left unattended, Whites would do the jobs of their masters in absence of masters. Remember: there is a false White aristocracy that has learned to operate just like their Jewish cohorts in finance and propaganda. We call them Cryptos. They would still hold influence.

So again, when Joe ‘Murica stirs in his media-narcotic slumber, his mind is weak to suggestion. That is our best chance. Start to wear him down, reduce his usefulness to ZOG. For many of us Nationalists who have no access to other ilk of ours, this is the best we can hope for, to act as agents of erosion. Create rust spots on the machine. Cast doubt, raise questions, become proof that the truth is not in the television.

Here we are.