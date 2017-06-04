Muslim Population in England Increases 6900% from 1939 to 2017

In Muslim Population in Europe: 1950 – 2020 by Houssain Kettani, we learn the England had a Muslim population of .1 percent in 1939.

Estimates for the Muslim population increased from 50,000 or 0.1% in 1939, to 100,000 or 0.2% in 1951, to 750,000 or 1.2% in 1971, to 1.25 million or 2.2% in 1981, to 1.5 million or 2.6% in 1991. According to the 2001 census, the total population was 58,789,187, out of which 1,591,000 or 2.71% were Muslims. [International Journal of Environmental Science and Development, Vol. 1, No. 2, June 2010 ISSN:2010-0264]

In England today, there are more than 3 million Muslims, with the greater London area boasting more than 1 million Muslims. [Muslims in UK top 3 million for first time… with over 50% born outside Britain: Number in country doubles in a decade as immigration and birth rates soar, Daily Mail, 1-30-2016]:

– In some parts of London, close to half of the population are now Muslims

– On current trends they will be the majority in those areas within a decade

– More are under ten years old than any other age group, indicating future generations

Just a 6900% increase in the Muslim population of England from 1939 to 2017.

Demography is destiny.