London police: Terrorists were shot dead 8 minutes from first call

http://www.timesofisrael.com/london-police-terrorists-shot-dead-8-minutes-from-first-call/

The three assailants who killed seven people and injured over 40 others in a Saturday night terror attack in London were shot dead by British police within eight minutes of the stabbing and car-ramming spree.

Seven people were killed in a terror attack on Saturday by three assailants on London Bridge and in the bustling Borough Market nightlife district, the chief of London’s police force said on Sunday.

“It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died,” Cressida Dick told reporters, raising the toll from six victims earlier.

According to Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley, Police received reports of a van speeding into pedestrians on London Bridge just after 10 p.m. The emergency calls were quickly followed by reports of multiple stabbings.

After a white van crashed into fencing by Southwark Cathedral at 50 miles an hour, knifemen sprinted toward nearby bars in Borough Market packed with revelers enjoying a Saturday night out.

Rowley said a police armed response team immediately arrived at the scene, and the three assailants were shot dead within eight minutes of the first call to the emergency services placed at 10:08 p.m.

At 10:10 p.m., police officers arrived at the scene, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Four minutes later, the first paramedics arrived.

At 10:16 p.m., armed officers killed the three attackers outside the Wheatsheaf, a trendy pub dating back to the 19th century on the edge of Borough Market.

As they rampaged through the bars around in the popular London nightlife hub, the attackers wore what looked like suicide vests which turned out to be “hoaxes,” Rowley said.

The London Ambulance Service said nearly 50 victims were rushed to five hospitals with injuries from the attack, including one police officer who was one of the first responders on the scene. He was stabbed in the face and leg.

Several others were treated at the scene for what the ambulance service said were “less serious injuries.”

Several UK media outlets reported that the terrorists shouted “this is for Allah” during the attack. One eyewitness shouted the phrase as they stabbed victims indiscriminately, The Telegraph daily reported. “The men said ‘this is for Allah’ as they left the van and attacked victims. There were definitely three people sitting at the front of the van,” witness Eric Seguenzo told BBC News.

France on Sunday said two of its citizens were injured in the attack, one seriously, and President Emmanuel Macron, said his nation — which has suffered its own wave of terror attacks — was “more than ever at Britain’s side.”

The attack came only minutes after the end of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, in an area teeming with bars where many fans were watching the soccer on television.

Britain is on high alert only 12 days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the concert in Manchester, northwest England, and ahead of the June 8 vote, in which security is a major theme.

In the wake of the attack, Britain’s main Conservative and Labour parties suspended national campaigning Sunday for this week’s general election.