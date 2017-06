http://www.renegadetribune.com/alan-dershowitz-says-jews-shouldnt-apologize-power/

Alan Dershowitz, a prominent lawyer, jurist, and author in the US, explains at a conference of the Jewish-Zionist organization StandWithUs why Jews should not apologize for being so rich, controlling the media or influencing public debate. Alan also has not apologized for being closely connected to child sex slaver Jeffrey Epstein, who is also a fellow tribesman.