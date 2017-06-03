USS Liberty Survivor Ernie Gallo Shares His Story of Israel’s Attack on America

Ernie Gallo is president of the USS Liberty Veterans Association. He is a former Communications Technician, Second Class in the Navy Reserve. Following his active duty with the U.S. Navy Gallo had a 28-and-a-half year career with the CIA supporting U.S. communications around the world. Gallo is the author of the 2013 book, Liberty Injustices: A Survivor’s Account of American Bigotry.