USS Liberty Survivor Ernie Gallo Shares His Story of Israel’s Attack on America

Posted in Uncategorized by

http://www.renegadetribune.com/uss-liberty-survivor-ernie-gallo-shares-story-israels-attack-america/

 

Ernie Gallo is president of the USS Liberty Veterans Association. He is a former Communications Technician, Second Class in the Navy Reserve. Following his active duty with the U.S. Navy Gallo had a 28-and-a-half year career with the CIA supporting U.S. communications around the world. Gallo is the author of the 2013 book, Liberty Injustices: A Survivor’s Account of American Bigotry.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s