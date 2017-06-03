NEVADA GOVERNOR (WHITE FREEMASON, ZIONIST) SIGNS ANTI-BDS LAW

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed legislation on Friday making Nevada the 20th US state to have passed a law against the anti-Israel boycott movement.

Christians United for Israel, which has more than 3 million members, wrote: “CUFI leaders were on hand today as the Nevada anti-BDS bill was signed into law. After a year of grassroots efforts, we are very pleased Nevada has taken a bold stand in defense of Israel.”

The measure outlaws government bodies from conducting business with companies that boycott the Jewish state.

“The BDS movement focuses on discriminating against businesses, organizations and institutions simply for exercising their right to freely associate with Israel, or for being of Jewish or Israeli heritage,” said Dillon Hosier, national director of state government affairs at the Israeli-American Coalition for Action.

He added, “Nevada has strong economic ties with companies targeted by BDS in sectors like water sustainability, alternative energy and cybersecurity. Allowing BDS to infiltrate this state would greatly disenfranchise Nevadans and harm our long-term economic interests.”

Sandoval traveled to Israel in 2013 with a delegation of businessmen to boost economic ties between Israel and Nevada.