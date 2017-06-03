Holocaust Ranks Are Breaking

http://www.renegadetribune.com/holocaust-ranks-breaking/

As the front collapses there’s disarray in the holocaust ranks whilst some are turning their guns on their tormentors. The Jewish community is aghast that the holocaust narrative has been seized and is now being used against them.

The dissident on this occasion is Estonian politician Georg Kirsberg. The Conservative People’s Party candidate vows to decriminalise the hated holocaust denial laws. Such grotesque legislation, widespread throughout the European Union, makes independent investigation of holocaust related fraud a criminal offence.

As much to the concern of the Jewish and Shabbos Goy communities is that the Estonian candidate for parliamentary office wants to make it an offence to downplay Soviet crimes.

The parliamentary candidate’s cutting edge strategy is cause for much consternation. Those campaigning for investigation of Reich related crimes find themselves on hypocrisy’s horns of dilemma. How can the Shabbos Goy demand investigation of ‘Nazi crimes’ whilst simultaneously denying or downplaying Soviet crimes against humanity. Parliamentary hopeful Georg Kirsberg is going to be a formidable foe in the debating chambers of the Baltic State’s upper house.

Quoted by the Estonian National Broadcasting Company (ENBC), Kirsberg tossed a lit match into the dry tinder wood of the victors’ propaganda. The political party’s fiery campaigner says, “We will decriminalise holocaust denial and enter a correct teaching of the history of the Third Reich.”

Estonia, birthplace of Reich Minister Alfred Rosenberg, covers 45,000 sq. km. Apart from its mainland the most northern of the three Baltic States is home to 2,222 islands. Similar in size to the Netherlands, Estonia straddles a seismic fault line that bedevils the NATO west and Russian Federation.

Estonia’s policy of Estonians First’ is modelled on the Germans First program initiated by the Workers Reich in the 1930s. Estonia’s Conservative People’s Party also campaigns to deport resident Russians known to be hostile to Estonian interests; many are Russian Jews. The Conservative People’s Party also supports a ban on the construction of new mosques.

Party leader Martin Helme says that laws that uphold holocaust related fraud continue to be upheld by his party. However, the party’s helmsman sees no reason to censure their party candidate over personally held views.

The basis for widespread anti-Russian sentiment in the Baltic States is their nation’s having been ceded as a prize of war by British warlord Winston Churchill and U.S President to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. As a consequence of the betrayal tens of thousands of Baltic peoples were ethnically cleansed, slaughtered and deported to the Gulag. The scars are still self-evident.

Mike Walsh is an Irish journalist, historian and author.