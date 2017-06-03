Germany Spent €20 Billion on Invasion in 2016

The German government in 2016 provided €9.3 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to its sixteen states for assisting nonwhite invaders pretending to be refugees and a further €11 billion euros on welfare handouts in Third World countries in failed efforts to halt the flow.

(New Observer Online)

The figures are from a federal government report approved and published by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet.

A total of €5.5 billion was spent on invaders who were seeking asylum and were not yet recognized by the state. The funds spent within Germany also went towards an “integration package” that cost €2 billion, while €400 million was spent on shelter for “asylum seekers” and €350 million on “unaccompanied minors.”

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia received the most funding (€1.2 billion), followed by Bavaria (€860 million) and Baden-Württemberg (€728 million)

The Federal Ministry of Finance announced that €11 billion were spent directly on “additional measures to fight the causes of forced migration and displacement.”

These measures include welfare and handouts in African states, none of which has made the slightest impact on halting the sub-Saharan invasion of Europe.

In fact, if anything, it has speeded up the invasion, as the Africans see for themselves that the Europeans apparently have an endless flow of cash they can throw about—and white-provided cell phone technology allows them to tell their families back home how well they are living once in Europe.