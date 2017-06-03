Email Reveals Hillary Refused to Fly With Michelle Obama (LOL….)

Every time a Republican didn’t embrace President Barack Obama or his White House with unalloyed joy, they were accused of being a racist. However, when it’s Hillary or Bill Clinton opposing the Obamas, the press simply stayed silent.

Most of the mainstream media is continuing to do so after an email obtained by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch proved that Hillary Clinton didn’t want to fly on the same plane as Michelle Obama.

According to a Judicial Watch press release, the document was part of “2,078 pages of documents revealing more instances of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sending and receiving classified information via an unsecured email server.

“They also show Clinton’s daughter Chelsea and others involved with the Clinton Foundation receiving special favors from Huma Abedin, the former secretary’s deputy chief of staff,” the group said.

While that may have been the big reveal, the one email of interest in this case was Clinton’s discussion with Abedin over a July 2011 trip to the funeral of former first lady Betty Ford, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“Looks like plane won’t be an issue,” Abedin wrote. “Also, looks like Michelle Obama also going.”