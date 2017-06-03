6 Reasons Why Many People Think Chemotherapy & the Cancer Industry is a Giant Scam

http://www.renegadetribune.com/6-reasons-many-people-think-chemotherapy-cancer-industry-giant-scam/

By Arjun Walia of Collective-Evolution

In 2016, approximately 1,685,210 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States alone, and approximately 600,000 people will die from the disease. The number of new cancer cases is 454.8 per 100,000 men and women per year, based on cases from 2008-2010.

Men have almost a 50 percent chance of contracting the disease at some point within their lifetime, and women have a 1/3 chance. Pretty crazy isn’t it? (source)

In a time where so much information is coming to light, challenging the belief systems of so many, it’s important to keep an open mind to new information to help us see through what’s really been happening on our planet. It’s no secret that a small group of corporations dominate almost every aspect of our lives, from energy to education, all the way to modern day healthcare.

THE CANCER INDUSTRY

One aspect of healthcare is the cancer industry, and while people still scoff at the idea that there could be a suppression of cures and a lack of funding for proven alternative treatments, this is a fact that continues to come to light and is necessary for people to acknowledge if we are going to move forward and save millions of lives.

It’s important to accept the fact that, as Linus Pauling, Ph.D, and two time Nobel Prize winner in chemistry told us, that “most cancer research is largely a fraud, and that the major cancer research organisations are derelict in their duties to the people who support them.” (source)

Pauling’s ‘anger’ with regards to cancer research is well documented, especially in his book, How To Live Longer and Feel Better.

Dr. John Bailer, who spent 20 years on the staff of the National Cancer Institute and is also a former editor of its journal, publicly stated in a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science that:

My overall assessment is that the national cancer program must be judged a qualified failure. Our whole cancer research in the past 20 years has been a total failure.” (source)

These few quotes won’t tell you everything about what is going on, but the documentary below will. It’s a 2 hour segment from the film, The Truth About Cancer.

The segment below features interviews with renowned health professionals from around the world, so you can hear it directly from the horses mouth.

Most health professionals who are skeptical of the information below, often haven’t done the research for themselves to stay updated with what is going on. Real medical education goes well beyond medical school. As illustrated in the video below, medical school is largely a brainwashing tool for pharmaceutical medicines. This is becoming more evident as information keeps emerging that the average health professional has no idea about.

We got, hours and hours and hours on how to use, basically patented medicines, which as you know, are what usually goes on a prescription pad as a molecule that can be patented which means that it’s not found in nature….And that’s what we get educated in.” – Dr. Jonathan V. Wright, M.D. Medical Director and Founder The doctor is brainwashed when he/she gets out of medical school because the medical school has too much subsidization of the professors who are being paid by the drug company, so the professor never teachers any student in medical school, why don’t you try vitamin C, they’re going to tell them the latest drug.” – Dr. Gary F. Gordon

Quotes taken from video below.

Unfortunately, doctors today are simply taught how to prescribe drugs. Although their knowledge of the human body and how it operates is fairly good, and they often have the best intentions at heart, they are often being used to push an agenda, and it’s one of the primary causes for the rise of disease in the past few decades. In fact, medical error is now the third leading cause of death in the US.

Doctors get paid to write prescriptions. Over a century ago, the Carnegie and Rockefeller foundations started to engineer the curriculum. They put their money into drug-based research and made that the main focus of “healthcare”.

Since then, the Rockefeller’s and banking elite have been able to control and profit from the drug industry. The AMA – which is the largest association of physicians in the U.S. – enforces the drug-treatment paradigm by heavily lobbying Congress and publishing one of the most influential journals, JAMA, which is largely funded by pharmaceutical advertisers. It is also engaged in suppressing alternative health treatments, such as the Royal Rife cancer cure.

The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.” – (source)(source) Arnold Seymour Relman (1923-2014), Harvard Professor of Medicine and Former Editor-in-Chief of the New England Medical Journal

There is a problem that’s well known in the medical community, which is why John Ioannidis, an epidemiologist at Stanford University School of Medicine published the most widely accessed article in the history of the Public Library of Science (PLoS) entitled Why Most Published Research Findings Are False. In the report, he stated that most current published research findings are false.

This was more than 10 years ago, fast forward to today where a more recent ‘cry’ to the public masses came from Dr. Richard Horton, current editor-in-chief of The Lancet. He stated that half of all the published literature could be false. (source)

Check out the Truth About Cancer series for more.

It’s hard to believe that approximately one in every two people will develop some form of cancer within their lifetime. As a result, cancer awareness has skyrocketed. Millions of people around the globe are helping to raise money and awareness for cancer and cancer treatment. This overwhelming support from the public just goes to show how many good hearts are out there, and in no way should we dismiss that generous spirit. There are, however, some important facts relating to this disease about which many people are still unaware.

While it is of course disturbing that cancer rates are at all time time high, the prevalence of this disease is causing people to take notice and to question, which is always a good thing. People are becoming more aware of the disease, looking into alternative treatment options and trying to determine the cause of this illness. People are starting to wonder why so many of us are so sick. So despite how gloomy it may appear, there is hope for all of us.

The 5 facts about cancer below are indeed disturbing, but what's even more disturbing is the fact hat nobody even talks about them. If we want to get to the root of this disease, ignorance is not the answer. Hopefully this article helps you learn some important information about cancer that you probably won't hear much about in the mainstream.

QUESTIONABLE CANCER RESEARCH/FRAUD

Linus Pauling, Ph.D, and two time Nobel Prize winner in chemistry, has revealed: “Everyone should know that most cancer research is largely a fraud, and that the major cancer research organizations are derelict in their duties to the people who support them.” (source)(source)

He is considered one of the most important scientists in history. He is one of the founders of quantum chemistry and molecular biology, and was also a well known peace activist. He was invited to be in charge of the Chemistry Division of the Manhattan Project, but refused. He has also done a lot of work on military applications, and has pretty much done and seen it all in the scientific field, so his words are not to be taken lightly.

And it’s not just Pauling making these kinds of statements. Many other well respected scientists, who are definitely in a position to know about this type of thing, have made similar statements. For example, Dr. Marcia Angell, a physician and longtime Editor in Chief of the New England Medical Journal (NEMJ), which is considered to be one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals in the world, said that:

It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgement of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal Of Medicine. (source)

Dr. Richard Horton, Editor in Chief of another one of the world’s most best known medical journals, The Lancet, recently published a statement expressing that a large quantity of published peer-reviewed science is actually completely false. He revealed:

The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness. (source)

A lot of the ‘credible’ research out there has been supported and funded by the pharmaceutical companies themselves, and much of it conflicts with the work of independent scientists from all over the world.

The field of U.S. cancer care is organized around a medical monopoly that ensures a continuous flow of money to the pharmaceutical companies, medical technology firms, research institutes, and government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and quasi-public organizations such as the American Cancer Society (ACS). – Ralph Moss, Ph.D., quoted by John Diamond, M.D., & Lee Cowden, M.D. in Alternative Medicine: The Definitive Guide to Cancer

PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY HAVING SUCCESS WITH ALTERNATIVE TREATMENTS

A growing trend amongst people who have been diagnosed with cancer is to seek out alternative treatment, and this is largely because so many people have reported solid success rates. We can also attribute this shift to the vast amount of published scientific literature pointing people in this direction. For example, here is a quick video clip of Dr. Christina Sanchez, a molecular biologist who explains the power of THC. Other ingredients within cannabis have also been shown to annihilate cancer tumours. Here is an older article with just a few out of hundreds of studies sourced, just to give you an idea. It’s worrying that no human clinical trials have been conducted on the use of cannabis to treat cancer, despite the fact that scientists have known for decades that it is effective.

Mykala Comstock is a wonderful example of cannabis’ efficacy; she had T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a very rare and aggressive form of childhood leukaemia. In July of 2012, doctors discovered a basketball-sized mass of lymphoblasts in her chest. Her mass was so large that she was not able to be sedated for risk of death from the pressure on her esophagus and heart.

More people are to turning to other herbal remedies as well. Research has shown that artemisinin, found in various plants, can also kill cancer cells.

Dietary changes are also taking a more prominent role in alternative cancer treatment. Chris Wark, a man who had stage 3 colon cancer, credits his recovery to a vegan diet.

The point is, these stories are out there, and so is the science to back them up. It makes you wonder why these aren’t considered mainstream treatment suggestions? Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that these treatments cannot be patented?

There are only two approved treatments for cancer — radiation and chemotherapy.

Here is a clip from the Thrive documentary that gives us all something to think about.

OUR TOXIC ENVIRONMENT

How could we have ever believed that it was a good idea to grow our food with poisons?” – Jane Goodall

Billions of pounds of toxic chemicals are sprayed on our food and in the environment every single year. We’re talking about organophosphates, chemicals that were used to kill people in warfare during WW2. After decades of spraying, a number of alarming studies have been published which lead to many of these chemicals being completely banned.

Children today are sicker than they were a generation ago. From childhood cancers to autism, birth defects and asthma, a wide range of childhood diseases and disorders are on the rise. Our assessment of the latest science leaves little room for doubt; pesticides are one key driver of this sobering trend. – October 2012 report by Pesticide Action Network North America (PANNA) (source)(source)

Yet only recently did the World Health Organization admit that glyphosate, the most active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide, can cause cancer. (source) A number of countries around the world have also banned glyphosate. Sri Lanka, for example, decided to completely ban it after their scientists discovered that it was linked to chronic kidney disease. (source)(source) It has also been completely banned in various countries across Europe.

As far as pesticide accumulation in the body goes, a recent study conducted by researchers from RMIT university, published in the journal Environmental Research, found that an organic diet for just one week significantly reduced pesticide exposure in adults by 90 percent. (source)

Cynthia Curl, an assistant professor in the School of Allied Health Sciences Department of Community and Environmental Health at Boise State University, recently published a pesticide exposure study in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. Results of her research indicated that among individuals eating similar amounts of vegetables and fruits, the ones who reported eating organic produce had significantly lower OP pesticide exposure than those who normally consume conventionally grown produce.

These studies are important because the pesticides sprayed on our food are also very toxic and have been linked to a number of diseases, like cancer. Why are we consuming chemicals that were used to kill people in warfare? How can we possibly justify such irresponsible behaviour?

And the problem extends further than simply what is being put on our food. Our food itself has been genetically modified by biotech companies, to the point where it bears little resemblance to its natural form, and is equally unrecognizable by our bodies. These companies incorporate genes from one species into a completely unrelated species. (source) This, according to many, is bad science.

The problem is this, geneticists follow the inheritance of genes in what we call a vertical fashion … within a species. What biotechnology allows us to do is to take genes from this organism and move it in what we call horizontally into a totally unrelated species…. What biotechnology allows us to do is to switch genes from one to the other without regard for the biological constraints…. It’s very very bad science. We assume that the principles governing the inheritance of genes vertically applies when you move genes laterally or horizontally. There’s absolutely no reason to make that conclusion.” – David Suzuki, geneticist, activist, and environmentalist (source)

Furthermore, no studies have been cited by global health authorities which prove the longterm safety of GMOs on our health. This is not good science, and we know for a fact that GMOs are harmful to other animals which we have tested them on. For example, the chronic toxicity study examined the health impacts of eating commercialized genetically modified (GM) maize, alongside Monsanto’s NK603 glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup, on rats. The study found severe liver and kidney damage as well as hormonal disturbances in rats fed with GM maize in conjunction with low levels of Roundup — levels which were below those permitted in most drinking water across Europe. Results also indicated high rates of large tumors and mortality in most treatment groups. (source)

You can read more about that here.

Other studies have found issues with GM foods and pesticides appearing in maternal and fetal blood.

As part of the process, they portrayed the various concerns as merely the ignorant opinions of misinformed individuals – and derided them as not only unscientific, but anti-science. They then set to work to convince the public and government officials, through the dissemination of false information, that there was an overwhelming expert consensus, based on solid evidence, that GMOs were safe.” – Jane Goodall (source)

These examples barely even scratch the surface of carcinogens we are exposed to. Cosmetics, flame retardants, everyday household products — these are all a concern. It’s not a mystery why cancer rates are so high, but we never really talk about the issue in this way. Waster fluoridation is another example. Fluoride was recently categorized officially as a neurotoxin.

In point of fact, fluoride causes more human cancer deaths than any other chemical. When you have power you don’t have to tell the truth. That’s a rule that’s been working in this world for generations. There are a great many people who don’t tell the truth when they are in power in administrative positions. This amounts to public murder on a grand scale, it is a public crime. … It is some of the most conclusive bits of scientific and biological evidence that I have come across in my 50 years in the field of cancer research.” (source) – Dr. Dean Burk, Biochemist, Founder of Biotin, and Former Chief Chemist at the National Cancer Institute of Heal

CANCER CHARITY FRAUD

The Brooklyn-based National Children’s Leukemia Foundation has been shut down. This comes years after they raised millions of dollars through professionally run fundraisers. They lured people in, claiming that the funds would be used to conduct cancer research and locate bone marrow donors, while they ran their “Make a Dream Come True” campaign. (source)(source)

This is disturbing information, but it’s not the first time that a major cancer charity has been called into question, not by a long shot. For example, a complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission describes four connected groups, all with cancer in their name, as “sham charities,” saying they instead “operated as personal fiefdoms characterized by rampant nepotism, flagrant conflicts of interest, and excessive insider compensation.” One of those names was the Cancer Fund of America Inc. These groups stand accused of taking in almost 200 million dollars. (source)

You can read more about that here .

CANCER PREVENTION

It’s remarkable how much time we spend raising money for cancer treatment without ever speaking about cancer prevention. With our toxic environment, there are a number of things you can do to minimize your risk of developing cancer.

So what can you do? Stop buying household cleaning products with toxic, carcinogenic chemicals. Do your research, ask around. Stop eating foods that are sprayed with pesticides, or at least properly soak and clean your fruits and vegetables for a decent amount of time before consuming them. Indeed, eat more fruits and vegetables to begin with. Exercise more, engage in activities/experiences that make you feel good and bring you joy — these are all simple steps we can take to show our bodies the love they deserve.

Again, I would emphasize diet, as a lot of what we are put into our bodies on a weekly basis isn’t healthy at all.

For example…

Studies are confirming the health benefits of meat-free eating. Nowadays, plant-based eating is recognized as not only nutritionally sufficient but also as a way to reduce the risk for many chronic illnesses.” – Harvard Medical School (source)

This article (6 Reasons Why Many People Think Chemotherapy & the Cancer Industry is a Giant Scam) was originally created and published by Collective-Evolution.