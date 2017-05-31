USS Liberty Survivor Says a US Submarine Filmed Israel’s Attack & Torpedoed The Ship

http://www.renegadetribune.com/uss-liberty-survivor-says-us-submarine-filmed-israels-attack-torpedoed-ship/
Survivor Richard Larry Weaver talks about his eye-witness experiences and some of the unmentioned aspects of the attack, including how the USS Amberjack (SS-522) filmed the attack and actually fired the torpedo that hit the Liberty.
The submarine was reportedly in the vicinity of the USS Liberty (AGTR-5) and filmed the attack of 8 June 1967 on the ship by IDF planes.” – Wikipedia
