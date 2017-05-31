James Comey plans to confirm bombshell allegations against Trump in public testimony: report

An unnamed source is telling CNN that former FBI Director James Comey plans to confirm bombshell reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump during a public testimony that could come as soon as next week.

According to the source, Comey has already spoken with Robert Mueller, who was tapped to act as the special counsel in the Russian probe, about the overall parameters of what he plans to say. No firm date has yet been set for Comey’s testimony, however.

In the weeks since Comey’s firing, reports have emerged that Trump asked Comey to back off the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, that Trump asked Comey to offer him a pledge of loyalty, and that Trump even boasted about firing Comey to Russian government officials as a way to ease pressure from the Russia investigation.

“When he testifies, Comey is unlikely to be willing to discuss in any detail the FBI’s investigation into the charges of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign,” CNN reports. “But he appears eager to discuss his tense interactions with Trump before his firing, which have now spurred allegations that the president may have tried to obstruct the investigation.”