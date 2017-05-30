DATES, DETAILS OF NIKKI HALEY’S VISIT TO ISRAEL FINALIZED

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Dates-details-of-Nikki-Haleys-visit-to-Israel-finalized-494351

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is slated to travel to Israel and Switzerland in month. The US’s Press and Public Diplomacy revealed the finalized dates for Haley’s visit on Tuesday, confirming that the UN envoy will spend three days in the Jewish state from June 7 to June 9.

Haley is expected to hold meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders and observe UN operations in the region.

Haley’s Israeli counterpart at the UN, Danny Danon, will accompany her on her trip.

A foreign ministry source who shared the visit’s intinerary with The Jerusalem Post earlier this week said that she will begin her visit in Jerusalem, where she will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin. Haley is also expected to tour Israel’s Holocaust Museum, Yad Vashem, as well as the Old City of Jerusalem.

The US Ambassador will then head north to a location overlooking the borders with Lebanon and Syria, where she will receive security briefings from Israeli military officials. Haley will conclude her visit with meetings in the Palestinian Authority.

Prior to her visit to Israel, Haley is scheduled to arrive in Geneva, Switzerland on June 6, where she will be the first US Permanent Representative to the UN to address the UN Human Rights Council. She will also deliver a speech at the Graduate Institute Geneva in which she will lay out the US’s position on future involvement with the Human Rights Council.

Haley’s visit comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s historic visit to the region. Trump spent a day and a half in Israel earlier in the month as part of his maiden foreign tour as sitting president. He paid visits to Jerusalem’s Western Wall, Church of Holy Sepulchre and Yad Vashem Museum and held meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

President Trump’s pick for United Nations representative has gained much popularity in Israel she gave her very first press briefing at the UN back in February. In it, Haley strongly denounced the Security Council’s bias against Israel and vowed that the US would no longer turn a blind eye to it.

Later in April, as she presided over the council, Haley set new rules for the forum’s monthly Middle East debate and insisted that countries discuss issues such as Iran’s support for terrorism, the Syrian crisis, Hezbollah and Hamas, instead of exclusively focusing on what she called “Israel bashing”.