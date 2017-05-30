Dark Secrets of Hollywood

Posted in Entertainment by

http://www.renegadetribune.com/dark-secrets-hollywood/

 

Exposing dark and dirty secrets of the sick rituals stars are forced to perform to become a part of the Illuminati machine. Explore the hidden underworld of Hollywood conspiracies including, occult rituals, sex slaves, human sacrifices, and murder!

Note: This documentary does not expose the fact that Hollywood is fully jewish, so please do keep that in mind when watching. Also, it features a short clip from PressTV with Rodney Martin, who is a disinformation agent who has been lying about Renegade for years.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s