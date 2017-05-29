Samsung Leak Reveals Massive Galaxy Note 8

https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2017/05/29/samsung-galaxy-note-8-size-new-design/#155ffbe82fb8

The Galaxy Note has always been Samsung’s largest premium smartphone, but in 2017 it is set to get a lot bigger…

A new leak reported by SamMobile, claims to have uncovered the first video of the Galaxy Note 8 front panel and its display measures a massive 6.3-inches. That’s 0.6-inches larger than the ‘explosive’ Galaxy Note 7.

This would make the Galaxy Note 8 the largest flagship smartphone Samsung has ever released with only the niche, mid-range ‘Galaxy Mega’ from 2013 matching it. That said there’s nothing outlandish about this size increase.

Why? Because the panel shown is very similar to the ‘Infinity Displays’ used in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, the latter of which is a whopping 6.2-inches. It also shows the same elongated 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Something LG’s G6 has already adopted and Apple is expected to replicate with the iPhone 8 as it makes large displays relatively comfortable to use one handed.

Display aside, the Galaxy Note 8 also looks set to address two shortcomings in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. First it is expected to integrate the fingerprint reader into the display (not ludicrously beside the rear camera). Secondly it should feature dual rear cameras, a feature which was dropped last minute from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

As always leaks should be treated with caution until any product is official, but as it stands Samsung is setting a design standard both Apple’s iPhone 8 and Google’s huge Pixel 2 will do well to match…

