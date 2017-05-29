Rodrigo Duterte Says His Soldiers May Rape Women

http://www.renegadetribune.com/violent-tyrant-rodrigo-duterte-says-soldiers-may-rape-women/

Renegade Editor’s Note: Duterte is still being promoted by many people on the (((right))), such as Andrew Anglin of the Daily Stormer, who absolutely loved Duterte’s promotion of raping women:

Every day you think Duterte isn’t going to say something better than he said the last day, and every day you are proven wrong. […] nb4 Anglin supports wartime rape: Yes. Yes I do.”

By the way, I obviously do not endorse everything written in the article re-posted here, such as labeling Duterte a fascist, as it makes people think of the Axis Powers of WW2, who would never condone wartime rape. The Allied Powers, especially the Soviets, were notorious for this behavior, though.

By Dawn Luger of The Daily Sheeple

Phillipenean president Rodrigo Duterte is a violent tyrannical fascist. He’s slaughtered thousands of his own people in an attempt to crackdown on drugs and is now condoning rape by his own soldiers.

Three days after declaring martial law in the rebellious southern Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his troops to crush the militants and gave a speech to inspire them. “You can arrest any person, search any house,” Duterte told the soldiers Friday. “I alone would be responsible” for anything they did under martial law, he said.

I will go to jail for you. If you happen to have raped three women, I will own up to it.”

Although it was widely reported that the rape comment was a joke, many are taking it seriously. Even YouTube videos of the comments are being labeled as a joke. Duterte is nothing more than a tyrant and any threats of violence from the man should be taken seriously. After all, this is not the first time he’s made light of the violence of rape.

Before he won the presidency last year, Duterte said that he “should have been first” in the gang rape of a woman who was held hostage, raped and then killed in the 1980s. His disgusting comments certainly put our own president’s comments about women to shame. (This is not in defense of Donald Trump’s comments about groping women’s private parts, but simply a comparison.) Of course, Trump’s comments were made in 2005 during a seemingly private conversation when he was not the president, and could definitely be considered a joke, while Duterte publicly stated while he was president, that the raping of women by his soldiers is perfectly acceptable.

According to The Washington Post, Duterte’s lead widened after the violent and disturbing comment about the gang rape of a woman in the 80’s. Since then, violence has infused the rhetoric and actions of his presidency. “Hitler massacred 3 million Jews. Now, there are 3 million drug addicts. … I’d be happy to slaughter them,” he told reporters a few months after winning the election. And he’s well on his way to killing off the “undesirables” in his country.

Duterte’s recent rape comments come after the tyrant declared martial law on the island of Mindanao. Islamic militants are fighting the tyranny of Duterte with their own brand of fascism – Sharia law. Thousands have been killed in Duterte’s drug war, some by vigilantes and some gunned down by police on government orders. Lately, he has expanded his attention from drugs to a years-long spate of battles between Philippine forces and Muslim insurgent groups on the southern island of Mindanao, where one of Asia’s most wanted militants is believed to be hiding.