Here are 5 reasons anonymous White House officials say they can’t stand Jared Kushner (Kike)

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, is now a key figure in the FBI’s investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election — and now a slew of White House officials have rushed to the New York Times to anonymously trash him.

In a new report from Glenn Thrush, Maggie Haberman and Sharon LaFraniere, several unnamed White House officials paint a damning portrait of Kushner as an entitled egomaniac and an “aloof preppy” who regularly takes on big assignments — and then takes no responsibility for them when he fails.

Below are the five biggest reasons that White House staffers have told the New York Times that they can’t stand Jared Kushner.

1. He whines a lot. Even though no one forced Kushner to take on a role as a top adviser to his wife’s father, sources say he regularly complains that his association with the scandal-plagued Trump White House is damaging his reputation.

2. He regularly skips town when bad news hits. Staffers tell the Times they were particularly annoyed that Kushner and First Daughter Ivanka Trump took a ski holiday back in March on the same weekend that the original version of the Republicans’ Obamacare replacement bill crashed and burned in the House.

3. His family is using his connections with Trump to hawk visas to Chinese investors. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kushner Companies gave a presentation to wealthy Chinese investors that informed them that they could get American visas if they invested in the Kushners’ real estate projects — and they even name-checked both Jared Kushner and Trump during the presentation. Sources tell the Times that even President Trump was annoyed by this, and he’s made “snarky, disparaging comments” about Kushner’s family in recent weeks.

4. Trump gives Kushner a lot of jobs — and he takes no responsibility for doing them. Among other things, Trump has tasked Kushner with bringing peace to the Middle East, solving the opioid crisis, and reorganizing the executive branch of the United States government. In reality, however, sources tell the Times that he often avoids “messy aspects of his job that he would simply rather not do — he has told associates he wants nothing to do with the legislative process.”

5. He’s seen as untouchable. Even though Trump has been a lot more critical of Kushner ever since the backlash that has ensued since the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, he’s still seen as indispensable to the Trump White House, if for no other reason than he’s married to Ivanka Trump.