If you’ve ever found yourself on the other side of the classic liberal one-liner “we’re all immigrants,” then you probably know how frustrating that whole conversation is. Of course, once that tired slogan is rolled out, in the mind of the Liberal/Leftist/Marxist/SJW, the conversation is over.

Is it?

We are all immigrants! You can’t hear the lisp when you read this, but I assure you it should be there. That may be true. In fact, it is. I’ll make that concession. In the terms of objective historical truth, the vast majority of human subspecies’ have migrant ancestors.

Never mind the fact that current generation populations have enjoyed relative stability in large numbers, despite the influx of assisted migrations. Nope. I’ve squawked up and down that road, I’ve echoed into every empty-headed pothole, sworn at every thump of ice-dam. It doesn’t change a thing except wear my mufflers down.

I surrender. I’m an immigrant. Despite the fact that I am an immigrant who has held residence of a grand total of two (read it), two towns – within 100miles of one another. Yes. To assuage the tumult of Liberal logical insecurities, I’m now an immigrant. I would now like my assimilation cheque and integration monies, please. Oh! And while you’re at it, I’d like some worry free housing. I’d rather have cheetos and purple drank than pay my bills, after all.

I am an immigrant. Every immigrant needs a destination. Where am I going? Germany! Of course. No, not because Germany has been pimped out as an economic power-whore since WWII, selling its assets to sooth demand. It’s because I have a genuine, inexplicable fascination with Germany that extends far before the birth of my views as a Nationalist. Germany holds, forgiving the drama, an almost mystical call for me. Yes, today’s Germans would call me crazy, for the German Blut in my veins is a great many hundred years removed from Boden. Still. I love the Fatherland.

I will be off to Germany. What are my assets as an immigrant?

Wait… what did you ask? Assets, Paul?

Sure. You mean my potential Host Country hasn’t got the right to ask for my assets? To test for compatibility, ease of assimilation, return investment, et cetera?

Go on…

When I go to Germany I will bring with me, first, a love of Germany. Admittedly, Germany is going to give me what I want: the opportunities that my country has denied me. In this case, the freedom to speak with people in a language that comforts me, to work in an environment that suits a psychological profile. Oh. ich spreche nür ein bischen Deutsch. And not because ‘Google Translate,’ either. I have always loved German. I taught some to myself in High School, along with a modicum of Anglo-Saxon.

I love Germany. I speak some German. (And, I’m told, with a good accent, too.) I am also a hard worker. I take pride in the work that I do. I actively try to improve my craft. My craft, in this case, is Construction. But I have many skills I can apply. And I am not opposed to learning more; in fact, I want to. Why? Because I want to be a good citizen, I want to improve the place of my residence. Wherever that may be. When learning new things, I generally seek knowledgeable persons to fill in my Bildungslücke. I do this now, as a burgeoning Carpenter. I did it when in Theology school. I did it when in Nursing school. I did it as a Security Guard. And in all the things I have done. I believe in efficiency, too.

Granted, it’s not much to offer the German people, but it is an honest appraisal. I daresay that I would never fully assimilate. In 5-10 years, my neighbours will remember I am from away, that when speaking English, it is with a regional accent to which they’re unaccustomed. Nor will they forget that when I swear, I am prone to call the object of my frustration a Son-of-a-whore (pronounced ‘sun-uv-uh-ho-ah’), irrespective of the gender to which my frustration refers. They’ll also not likely understand why I’ll refer to my Turkish and Syrian ‘fellow immigrants’ as “Summer Complaints.”

But there it is.

Now here I am, Paulie Positivity the now German émigré. Let’s do a little compare and contrast, shall we. Until now, Paulie Positivity was called Whitey Mainer. He lived in a little small town besieged by a big, obnoxious traffick circle and one bank too many. He kept to himself and tried to be a good citizen, he was relatively quiet, the bulk of his noise coming from weekend strength training. He used to make conspiracy theorist friends at gas stations and enjoyed heckling foreigners in Westbrook during the winter, only to mock them again in droves at Old Orchard Beach in the Summer. (Remember Summer Complaints?)

Paul is an immigrant. But so is everyone else. What kind of immigrants does Maine get? The following excerpt is translated by a social worker assigned by Catholic Charities to ensure that their ‘client’ (who is under no obligation to actually pay for services) is rendered in the most favourable light possible to aid in the declension of any potential bigotries that might arise in their direction. After all, despite Maine being an overwhelmingly Blue State, there is still a pocket of Klan activity in the County – for which all White Mainers must form solidarity against and pay for.

Hello. You may have trouble pronouncing my name in all its indigenous splendour, but I am told a rough translation is LeRoy. I have come to your country because my country’s regional government has a deal with your State’s regional government which assists poor, disadvantaged or otherwise unmotivated families to relocate here to enjoy the opportunities afforded by your culture at absolutely little to no cost to myself following my stereotypically tragic and unquestionably necessary relocation here.

I have no need, nor desire to learn your language because I was assigned a State Translator upon arrival. I am also in no hurry to get to work, or otherwise present any form of return investment for the cost of my importation because the City of Portland has awarded me a $900.00usd stipend for arriving under legal circumstances and for filing the proper paperwork. I have also been assigned an apartment for which I will pay no rent for a predetermined amount of time. I will soon be claiming cheques to pay for my weekly food. If I disagree with my allowances I will contact my Case Worker at General Assistance and threaten to lobby the DHHS up the road apiece. This I will do in English, so there is no confusion.

The reason I have been given these wonderful Bennies (Maine-speak for ‘benefits’) is because the State has determined that my integration process will run more smoothly if I am not pressured. It is found that the crushing fiscal demands that the native-born American must endure are unacceptable to immigrants, who cannot cope with both fulfilling those requirements and adapting to American culture. In fact, I am told that it takes many immigrants up to 7-10 years to fully assimilate. Perhaps by then I will feel compelled to garner a menial job somewhere to begin repaying my non-debt to society.

As a general rule, I will keep to myself and my people because I have been forewarned by HUD, Catholic Charities, and several other Social Justice related organisations that there is great institutional racism in Maine. As a pre-emptive defence, I am joining several immigrant unions to demand better assistance, as well as greater benefits and superior equal rights. I am also lobbying that the rest of my extended family can come here, because I have noticed that the apartment adjacent to mine is vacant.

So far, I have learned about the rights and dignities afforded me as an immigrant. I will receive free healthcare, that everyone else pays for. I am entitled to special defence groups that no one else qualifies for. And I am in a wonderful position to begin judging the morality of my new country. I was also given a backpack by the local food-pantry (my second trip today!) which reads “I love America!” Oh, I do love America!

As for my skills. I have nothing to declare, but my indigenousness. If you force me to get a job, I will claim this is unconstitutional. Just as it is unconstitutional I should be asked to learn English simply because it is your language. In my culture, we do not speak English. But we are all immigrants, so your English culture is subjective. That is what my Catholic Charities case-worker told me. If I must, I will work at a low-end retail job, such as Goodwill Industries from whom I receive many bennies where I will refuse to assign clothes to the correct sizes because that would require me to read English, which I will not do. While there, I will also speak on my government subsidised cell-phone in my native language, while gradually raising my voice to drown out the sounds of irritating Native-Born shoppers who cannot or will not afford to buy new things like the things I have been given.

I will not seek to improve my lot, because I am a child of God and probably perfect in every way. Asking me to change would impinge my constitutional rights, which, according to my Catholic Charities case-worker is institutional racism which is the only sin God forgot to mention in the 613 Laws of Moses as recorded in the Holy Tanakh which I will begrudgingly refer to so long as it conveniences me or otherwise motivates America’s proud Judaeo-Christian culture, which lives to serve. After all, we are all immigrants, and Christianity proudly helps those who cannot help themselves, it being a Biblical mandate to protect the weak. The Bible says – we remember when we were strangers in a strange land. But with God’s help, your land will no longer be strange, and will someday be friendly to Moslems, and all immigrants! You won’t even recognise it!

You will see me, as you drive to and from work, standing on the street corners, chatting on my government subsidised phone, enriching your society. You will see our women in their Burqas swarming your Wal-Marts after 0800hrs, and you will see our men loitering on the curbs. Our mere presence enriches you. You will hear how we are victimised on the news, and how because you did not defend us (regardless of whether you want us or not) you are now as guilty of crime against us as those who hurt our feelings. You will have the pleasure of adapting to suit our needs, and you will learn to be patient. You will come to be grateful for learning these things because you are a Christian Nation, regardless of your religious orientation, therefore you must love to serve. You see, I have already taught you so many valuable lessons!

These are my credentials as I see them. I will thank you to contact the United States Council of Holidays to institute a mandatory Islamic Awareness Day. Perhaps it should fall upon the day after Bacon Day, as a means of combatting inherent American bigotry. You’re welcome.

El fin.

That was a lie! I haven’t even gotten to the moral of the story! By now, the Liberal will complain that an unfair image of an immigrant was presented, even though the immigrant would not defend themselves in English so we can understand. The Liberal will cite their favourite unicorn, the one immigrant (of course, now that a threat is detected, all immigrants are again coloured for the sake of their defence) who works a stable job and somehow contributes something, somewhere, in some way to some portion of society.

When the Liberal is tired of complaining about how their one coloured prodigy is ignored, they will then prattle on about how the early Italian and Irish immigrants didn’t learn English. They will point out how they kept to themselves. And it was all because of the wicked institutional racism of the wicked, wicked, wicked, evil and preposterous English. (Who were ourselves immigrants, once, escaping the mean, evil, awful, feeling-hurty non-racism of other English, who, as history ignores, were not actually English but assimilated Normans who assumed English roles to destroy our legacies with Judaic laws and circumstance.)

Here comes the major point. Yes, we’re all immigrants. But one must ask qualifying questions. First is: what constitutes assimilable migration practises? Second, one must ask after the quality of the immigrant. Third: one must ask after the long-term ramifications of their ambulation.

After all. Despite the liberal logic, my Irish wife speaks English well… 99% of the time. The fact is that four, five and six generations of assimilation have rendered the original European immigrant classes quite American. There are certainly demonstrably unmolested cliques of hyphenated Americans. True. For instance, my State, Maine, boasts a Finnish speaking community and a Swedish speaking community, as well as the expected French. But they all speak English, and are at most, bilingual. Truth be told, the third generation is generally quite assimilated. European Continentals also have a tendency of trying to integrate well.

Another point is this. The explosion of American productivity that characterised her early history, right up until the mid 1900s, is exemplified by the selection process of immigration. We are largely composed of like immigrants. Early America was settled by masses of Europeans with European values. It is true, the idea of a pan-European consciousness is a modern invention. The idea of a unified Europe along racial lines is novel. However, the proof is in the pudding. Europeans are comparable in that we develop along organically similar subconscious, racial, processes. Thus, we are largely compatible, in the final analysis.

The Liberal will argue that we haven’t given the coloureds a chance, yet. Haven’t we? After all, how many generations is it going to take? American Blacks have had umpteen chances. The Asians too. If this idea of “America: the Melting Pot” were going to come true, it would have begun to. This is precisely why the utter exploitation of miscegeny has become all too common media practise.

It is the only way to ensure the American dream.

But will that really work? Take a look at Mixed populations. Even the Mixlings whose phenotypes have become stable over successive generations. I spent time in Guatemala. Here is a sub-race of people who call themselves Mestizo. (There are also Latinos too.) This race is drawn up from a mixture of Asian and European genes. Mostly Asian. When the American infrastructure left, the Guatemalans were decidedly incapable of keeping up with the pace that was set for them. The American government did not booby-trap the roads when it left. It did nor rig the telephone poles. It did not sabotage the trash collection agencies.

Yet Guatemala is dirty, broken down, and poor. It is not because the Guats are all lazy slobs. No. They are simply genetically predisposed to settle at a set rate. When the American Occupying influence left, Guatemala was left with much at their disposal… that they could not use.

They can learn the basics, but en masse, they will never excel. If we bring them all here, what does that do to our collective IQ?

Consider this. Collective IQ in America has dropped, crime rates, depression and all manner of maladies have increased… in eerie conjunction with rises in immigration. You can deny it, explain it away, but the coincidence is there.

Another common Liberal backlash is; ‘well, the immigrants do jobs that White people won’t.’ Bullshit. First off, it isn’t just White people. There are plenty of menial jobs the Blacks won’t do. And I’ve never met an Asian landscaper. Let’s look at another angle. Why is an American really going to work hard for the American dream (up to $11.00usd x hr. unless you have a degree) when his reward is to watch some Somalis roll off the boat and eat for free? If that’s not bad enough, he gets to pay out some taxes to help said Somali eat.

Then the damn Somali opens up an Al Halal market that, often, illegally funnels money to other Somalis. Don’t believe me? Look it up. Governer LePage isn’t as stupid as the bloody Boomers say he is. In three or four generations, are these Somalis going to magically become American? I mean, culturally, not “legally?”

Again, umpteen generations later, the vast majority of Americans are hyphenated. Desegregation changed nothing in this respect. According to some statistics, it may have even made it worse. The Blacks aren’t being fooled. They know exactly where they stand. But Whitey, oh Whitey, he hasn’t caught up in that race. Yet racial awareness is now becoming inevitable, but because of the way the demographics have been handled, a peaceful awakening looms ever in the unlikely distance. More likely is an awakening born from resentment and broken repression.

History shows that Whites will suffer enormous discomfiture in the name of morality. However, it never lasts forever. The time will come when we begin to see through the veil of hypocrisy.

The American is flooded with news. He sees his demographics being replaced. He sees his quality of life plummeting. What is his response? Like a beaten housewife, he first denies there is a problem. Then he justifies it. He is told to celebrate and congratulate the immigrant and the foreigner. Yet, in his core, he knows that this is a means for celebrating his own end. After all. He watches the news. He sees the immigrant crimes. He sees the double standards. He tries to convince himself that the logic is sound.

But it remains. He instinctually knows that there is no point in trying too hard. There is no point in looking to a bright future. After all. With the increased Third World population, the First World standard plummets. How could it not?

Entitled New England Liberals deny that this can happen. I know better. Many Whites know better, but are afraid to speak. The social consequences are enormous. After all. Achmed I’m-A-Bomb-A-Place (say it fast) doesn’t flinch to terrorise us, blow us up… yet Whites marshal infinite compassion to defend the one good Moslem. To the rest of our detriment. Now if I, Whitey Mainer, call a spade a spade, I get labelled a racist. To the pathetically pampered New England Liberal with her head so far up her lover’s ass, I am worse than the terrorist. I committed the obvious sin of racial defamation. After all, like a crack-whore, they need their condemnation high. They will step over their own kin to get it. And send you the bill.

Whites will cannabalise each-other before turning on the immigrant hordes. You can lose your social standing, which, in this society, is quite the punishment. After all. It means that you’re demonetised. You could be put on a list, exempted from good jobs.

But it’s justified, because you’re a bigot. And there’s no room for bigots. Reformed paedophiles, recovering addicts, born-again murderers, and all manner of ‘salvaged’ scum… sure… but not bigots. Can you really read these words and deny the double standard?

I have never killed a man. I don’t particularly want to. I am not violent. Christ, I haven’t even been in a fist-fight since I was in Middle School. The last time I punched somebody, I paid his dinner bill to let me do it so he’d shut up and stop bothering the other Airport workers. Yet, the Liberal manages more compassion for someone who feels really sorry because they killed a man. The Liberal feels compassion for the struggle of the paedophile. He will emote for the tragedy of a cocaine addict that stole from innocents to fuel a habit he should have never had. What am I guilty of? Seeing the double standard? That Whites have been screwed over and taught to like it?

Enough!

We’re all Immigrants. But some Immigrants are better than others.

There. I said it.

Happy now?