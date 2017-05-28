The Agony of Eastern Europe

By Professor Revilo P. Oliver (1985)

After the Jews captured and occupied Russia in 1917-18 and, with the help of their Slavic dupes and subjects, extended their Bolshevik rule over the greater part of what had been the Russian Empire, their new barbarism was separated from Western Europe by a belt of six nations that had resisted attempts to occupy them. Finland, the three Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), and Poland, which had been territories of the Russian Empire, won their independence. Romania, although its royal family was a branch of the Hohenzollern, had been an ally of Britain and France and so emerged from the First World War as one of the lesser victors. Finland and the Baltic states established republican and more or less democratic governments. The three smaller nations were militarily helpless and placed their hopes for survival on fatuous dreams of enduring peace. Finland, with a population that was less than two-thirds as large as that of the three Baltic states, retained the native vigor that enabled it to astound the world by its brilliant defeat of the massed might of the whole Soviet Empire in 1939-40. It was also noteworthy as the only European nation which paid its debts to the United States. That, however, won it little sympathy from a nation that holds to the “democratic” principle that honesty, or a plausible simulation of it, is the best policy when it is good for business.

Poland became independent under a military dictatorship headed by General Pilsudski, who had led a revolt against Russia in 1914 and, with his Polish Legion, fought as an ally of Germany and Austria during the greater part of the First World War. Under Pilsudski, who knew that what counts in this world is force, not talk, Poland resisted Bolshevik efforts to invade her territory and the attempts of Wilson, Lloyd George, and Lord Curzon to sell her out to the Soviets at the “peace” conferences inVersailles in 1919. She decisively defeated the Jews’ Bolshevik armies, which were under the overall command of Leib Bronstein, alias Trotsky. She regained her old frontiers with Russia and profited by the annexation of territory from Germany, Austria, and Lithuania. Unlike the more northern nations, Poland was aware of the Jewish problem. The Poles had long resented their swarming parasites, whose depredations, by usury and corruption, were to some extent the cause of the distress of the peasantry and the demoralization of the middle and upper classes. But although the Jews in Poland wailed about the horrible persecution they suffer whenever their open or covert control is not absolute, the Polish government took no effective measures against the aliens, who, naturally, went to work at once to undermine the resurrected nation. The continued dominance of Jews in Polish commerce, industry, journalism, and education bottled up an explosive force that was released by the German conquest, during which the German army found itself in the position of having to protect Jews from retaliation by Poles of the middle and lower classes. The Jews took their revenge, largely by exploiting and exacerbating the really insoluble problem of the “Polish corridor,” which had been created at Versailles to maim Germany; the Poles naturally wanted to retain it, while Germany needed it to end the bisection of her territory. The Poles were thus cozened into accepting against Germany obviously nugatory guarantees by the Jews’ stooges in England and, secretly, the United States, which were, of course, made to use Poland as a pretext for starting the Jewish war against Western Civilization in 1939, and indubitably made with the intention of betraying Poland as soon as the cat’s paw had served its purpose.

Romania — the name is variously spelled in English, ‘Roumania’ and ‘Rumania’ being the most common forms, but I adopt here the spelling used in the book, The Anti-Humans, to which I shall shortly refer, which is also the spelling in Romanian. Romania, I say, as an adherent of the victorious Allies in the First World War, profited from a large accession of territory from the Hungarian part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and regained her province of Bessarabia, which had been ceded to Russia in 1878 and had revolted in 1917 to avert occupation by the Bolsheviks. (The name of the province was probably derived from that of the Bessarabs (Bazarabs), the princely family that ruled Walachia and Moldavia from the Fourteenth to the latter part of the Seventeenth Centuries; it has nothing to do with Arabia.)

Like Poland, Romania was deeply infested with Jews, and as soon as she was free of Turkish suzeranty, she tried to limit their control and exploitation of her people. She was several times forced to yield to strong intervention on behalf of the Jews by Great Britain, France, and Germany, and after 1918, Britain and France and the United States continued to champion the international race that was even then engaged in surreptitiously subjugating them. In lands adjacent to the six buffer states, Judaeo-Bolshevik take-overs were narrowly averted after 1918: in Germany, by action of the veterans of her armies, who, however, permitted the establishment of the Weimar Republic, which was even more thoroughly honeycombed and controlled by the Jews than had been the monarchy under Wilhelm II. Their power was augmented by the rancerous hostility toward Germany of Britain, France, and, so long as Wilson was nominally President, the United States, and it was further consolidated by the economic chaos of the planned inflation, which made German currency valueless and enabled the Jews to buy up for a trifle in sound money much of the property of the deliberately starved Germans.

In Hungary, which had been made independent of Austria, the Jews carried out a revolution in conformity with their racial instincts, with results that are vividly described by Cecile Tormay, whose eye-witness report was translated into English as An Outlaw’s Diary (London, Allan, 2 vols., 1923), which was reprinted in the United States as a paperback some years ago. The Jewish terror was suppressed by a Romanian army, which aided the Hungarians under Admiral Horthy to regain possession of their country. The great Admiral became regent of a kingdom in which he thought restoration of the Hapsburgs would be premature, but he took no effective action against the swarms of Jews, who became outspokenly “anti-Communist” after the failure of their kinsmen’s reign of terror and remained deeply entrenched in all lucrative segments of Hungarian economy.

In the period between 1918 and 1939 there were in most European nations (including Britain) national movements, more or less effective, which sought to restrict the dominion which the Jews, under various guises, covertly exercised over the nation’s internal and external affairs. There were only two which need be mentioned here. In Germany, the genius of Adolf Hitler created, by a candid appeal to the healthy instincts of the Aryan population, the National Socialist Movement, which attained a bloodless triumph, made the nation independent, and gave it a prosperity and sane morality that excited the envy of less viril Aryans. So great were the racial energies thus released that Germany, with an area less than two-thirds that of Texas, and fantastically outnumbered by the muddle-headed Aryans whom the international race incited, together with virtually the rest of the world, to attack her, withstood and almost vanquished her crazened enemies and their masters by a national heroism unequalled in human history. Her tragic defeat in 1945 consummated the Suicide of Europe, which may prove to have been the suicide of Western Civilization and the race that created it.

In Romania, a movement to restore the country to Romanian control was led by another man of genius, Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, and is generally known as the Iron Guard, although, for the greater part of its existence, it was officially known as the Legion of St. Michael the Archangel. It failed to attain effective power, largely because the King of Romania, the degenerate Carol II, was a weak-minded puppet, easily manipulated by his Jewish concubine and her compatriots. It is always hazardous to speculate about what might have been, but it can be argued that if a large part of the Romanian people had not felt a sentimental loyalty to the dynasty under which Moldavia and Walachia had been really united to form an independent nation, Codreanu might have been able to seize power by a resolute action which would then have become feasible.

The two anti-Jewish movements differed fundamentally. Although the Hitlerian regime took no measures against the Christian cults in Germany and even tolerated subversive agitation by the professional holy men, its basis was a philosophical awareness of the crucial importance of biological science in human life and hence of the innate differences between races, with the underlying assumption that Aryans should in fact be governed by Aryans. In Romania, Codreanu’s Legion was overtly and explicitly Christian, and its opposition to Jewish dominance had a religious basis, the antithesis between Christianity and Judaism that is expressed in some parts of the “New Testament” and was elaborated by many Fathers of the Church before the fall of the Roman Empire. One consequence of the disastrous victory of the Jews’ subjects in Britain, France, the United States, and other lands was the occupation of Romania by the Soviets, to whom the Jews’ stooges delivered a hegemony over the greater part of Europe. By some cautious preliminaries and subterfuges, the Jews, riding on the shoulders of their Slavic lackeys, returned to power in Romania and proceeded to take vengeance on their opponents. One example of their revenge on the survivors of Codreanu’s Legion was the experiment in the alteration of human intelligence and behavior that was described by D. Bacu in a book of which an excellent English translation, The Anti-Humans, may be obtained from Liberty Bell Publications. The translation is preceded by an introduction by Warren B. Heath, which is reprinted in this issue of Liberty Bell.